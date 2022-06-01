Italy vs Argentina LIVE

The Finalissima already arrived The Italy vs. Argentina will be played from Wembleyfacing the champion of the EURO with the champion America Cup in a match for the greatest glory of football, between selections.

It may interest you:

The matches of the FIFA Date today, Wednesday, June 1



LIVE Coverage Italy vs Argentina

Possible 11 for Italy vs. Argentina

It should be remembered that it will be the goodbye of Giorgio Chiellini of the Italy national team, that’s why the defender will go as a starter. The 11 of the ‘Azzurra‘ would be with Gianluigi Donnarumma in the goal, escorted in defense by Giovanni DiLorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Emerson and the mentioned player of the Juventus. In the midfield they would be Jorginho, Nicolo Barella Y matthew pessinawhile in the lead they would go Federico Bernaschi, Lorenzo Insigne Y Andrea Belotti.

Possible 11 for Argentina vs. Italy

Lionel Scalloni I would send “full car” for the Italy vs. Argentinastarting with Emiliano Martinez in the bow The ‘drawing‘ would be escorted by Nahuel Molina, Christian Romero, Nicholas Otamendi Y Marcos Acuna. In the midfield they would be Guido Rodriguez, Rodrigo dePaul Y Giovani Lo Celso. They would be in the lead Leo Messi, Angel Di Maria Y Lautaro Martinez.

It may interest you:

The calls for Italy and Argentina for the Finalissima

