Is the Paradigm Skin coming back to ‘Fortnite’? What players need to know

ads

There’s a live event on the horizon in Fortnite, and even though the current season is nearing its conclusion, there are still some pieces of content players were hoping for that never came this season.

Any Fortnite player knows that skins in the item shop circulate in different rarities, some rarer than others, though developers have been known to bring back old skins if there’s enough demand.

Paradigm’s skin is incredibly weird, but will he really be back in the game?

The Paradigm skin is one of the rarest in ‘Fortnite’.

The Paradigm is one of the members of The Seven and was the first to have his own skin available in the in-game Item Shop during the first chapter of Fortnite. It released on October 11, 2019, and three days later it was no longer available for players to purchase, marking a small window of opportunity to snag it.

This, of course, means that there are very few players who managed to get their hands on it, and as the lore of The Seven continues to expand, the Paradigm skin becomes more coveted.

Source: Epic Games via Twitter

At the time of this writing, it’s been just under 1,000 days since the skin was last seen in-game, and players have been asking for a long time for it to make a comeback, especially with the new lore that has been introduced. added to the character.

Despite the hesitation some had towards her in previous seasons, the Paradigm has earned the trust of both the Scientist and the Imagined, but the Origin and the Foundation are still wary of her loyalty. Anyway, she is needed for an upcoming mission and she is coming back.

Is the Paradigm skin coming back to ‘Fortnite’?

The Paradigm was first introduced as a skin during Season X in October 2019 and has not been seen in the Item Shop since. At the time, it was marketed as a limited edition skin, and it seems the developers stayed true to their word as it hasn’t returned.

That said, many believed that Paradigm would return during Chapter 3 Season 2, as some leaks hinted that a version of the skin would return.

Put on your clothes. pic.twitter.com/udH0pA4ki0

— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 24, 2022

That said, the current season finale is almost here and there’s still no word on the Paradigm’s return to the Item Shop, but character lore has started to build on this chapter, suggesting that he could at least be getting a remixed version coming soon.

The official Fortnite Twitter account also tweeted a short teaser clip of four different suits resembling Paradigm’s, captioned with just the words “Suit up.” Could this mean that he will be back soon?

At this time, we don’t have the answers, but as the character’s lore continues to develop in-game, it’s more likely that he’ll return to the Item Shop in some form. You may no longer be able to get the original skin, especially if the developers offer alternate versions of the skin in future updates, but there’s still a chance that one day you’ll be able to add the elusive skin to your in-game collection.

ads