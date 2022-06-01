“Instagram became my whole world, and that is very dangerous”

She began her career in show business when she was barely ten years old and, after more than two decades living in front of the spotlight, Selena Gómez has become an icon and a reference for millions of young people around the world. She actress, singer and businesswoman; there is nothing that seems to resist the magical power of Selena, who also held the title of most followed person on Instagram until two years ago, when she decided to make a complete break in her career and focus on the health of she.



Until just a couple of years ago, Selena Gomez was the most followed person on Instagram. Instagram/Selena Gomez

The young actress suffers from Lupus, a disease for which she had to undergo a kidney transplant in 2017; a situation that endangered her mental health, already somewhat weak, which caused her to be honest with her followers about the addiction to social networks, depression and anxiety that she was suffering from.





“I realized that the small world in which I lived was at least complicated”, reflects the actress in an interesting interview with the magazine InStyle“I have problems with depression and anxiety, and there was a time when it was very difficult to be me, but that moment came when I didn’t want to post anything on social media because I realized I couldn’t share or say anything.”



With this image, Selena became the most followed celebrity on Instagram a few years ago. Instagram/Selena Gomez

The young woman, who came to hold the record for the image with the most “likes” on the social network, decided that she was not going to let photos and videos control her life.

“It got to a point where Instagram became my whole world, and that was very dangerous,” she recalls, “Taking a break from social media was the best decision I could ever make for my mental health. I’ve created a system where I still don’t have my passwords for the networks, and all that hate and unnecessary comparisons stopped once I turned off my phone. I have times when those feelings come back, but right now I have a better relationship with myself.”



The actress started at Disney as just a child. Instagram/@selnagomez

Selena even confesses that when she turned twenty, at a time when she was one of the most envied young women on the planet, she didn’t feel “enough”: “I didn’t feel pretty. There was a stage in my life where I thought she needed makeup and never wanted to be seen without it. By age seven she was already working and sitting in a makeup artist’s chair,” she recalls, “Even then I realized that certain beauty trends existed and I didn’t fit in with them.”





The young woman assures that taking control of her life and maturing has made her see the path to find happiness, and it is not exactly dependent on a few “likes” on Instagram:

“The older I get, the more I realize that I need to take control of my feelings,” she insists, “I want to be able to look at myself in the mirror and be sure of who I am. I believe very much in the power of therapy, and I feel safe when I take care of myself. I try my best.”



The young actress and singer aspires to help raise awareness of the importance of mental health care. Instagram/Selena Gomez

Since then, the young woman has spent her time carefully selecting the projects in which she participates, and combining them with the launch of various initiatives related to mental health care. Mental Health 101which he introduced with his beauty brand Rare Beauty to educate about mental health and, more recently and in the company of his mother, Mandy Teefy, the platform Wondermindfocused on helping all those who seek solutions for their mental health problems.

“I have a passion for these projects, and it will continue for the rest of my life,” he says, “Especially since the pandemic, there are many people who are looking for help and don’t know where to find it. I have high aspirations in this and want to help raise awareness and education about mental health. I intend to try my best.”