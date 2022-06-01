In a flash! From the passionate kisses of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to the low-key romance of Robert Pattinson

The relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continues to advance by leaps and bounds since they gave themselves a new opportunity last year. After the commitment and the search for the “love nest”, now all eyes are on when the long-awaited wedding will take place. Meanwhile, they were seen walking with one of the actress’s sons, Max, with whom they went out to lunch. Pearlite, the stars did not hesitate to kiss for the flashes.

To remember the beginning of their bond, you have to go back two decades. Lopez, now 52, ​​and Affleck, 49, began dating in mid-2002. and they got engaged that same year, but they postponed the wedding and finally called it off in 2004. According to those close to the actors, At the end of the year they could finally get married and put the finishing touch to an unforgettable romance.

Jennifer Lopez out for tacos with Ben Affleck and son Max
Jennifer Lopez out for tacos with Ben Affleck and son MaxSplash News/The Grosby Group

In the last daysthe relationship was once again at the center of the scene because they unofficially knew what the clauses of their prenuptial agreement would be. Among all, one caught our attention: a sex clause stipulates that the couple must have sex at least four times a weekwhich generated numerous comments on social networks.

Ben and Jlo, a pure kiss
Ben and Jlo, a pure kissSplash News/The Grosby Group

Another couple that was also photographed was that of Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, which since 2018 has been consolidated with a low profile. The British actors were photographed as they arrived at the Los Angeles airport practically camouflaged. During an interview in Jimmy Kimmel Live! while promoting batman, Pattinson elaborated on how he first saw the film with Suki by his side, saying “her reaction changed everything.”

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse arriving at Los Angeles airport
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse arriving at Los Angeles airportBackgrid/The Grosby Group

Likewise, Harry Styles stopped his training to pose with fans, Elliot Page was seen with a smiling friend and Julia Roberts is still shooting with Ethan Hawke.

Harry Styles went for a jog in athletic gear in the Italian sun, stopping to talk to some fans
Harry Styles went for a jog in athletic gear in the Italian sun, stopping to talk to some fans Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group
Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke film scenes for Leave the World Behind in New York City
Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke film scenes for Leave the World Behind in New York CityTIDNY-249
Elliot Page and a friend went out for a night walk in New York City
Elliot Page and a friend went out for a night walk in New York CityTIDNY-397
Colin Farrell filling his shopping basket at Gelson's in Los Angeles
Colin Farrell filling his shopping basket at Gelson’s in Los AngelesMega/The Grosby Group
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were seen walking through a park in Beverly Hills this afternoon, with their daughter Willa
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were seen walking through a park in Beverly Hills this afternoon, with their daughter WillaBackgrid/The Grosby Group

