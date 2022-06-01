Impostor syndrome: how to trust your abilities and leave your insecurities behind

Albert Einstein saw himself as “an unwitting swindler”

“I have written 11 books and every time I finish one I think: they are going to discover me, I have deceived them all, but now they are going to catch me” (Maya Angelo, Pulitzer Prize nominee, winner of five Grammys, plus dozens of other accolades).

“Sometimes I wake up in the morning before I go to record and think I can’t do this. That I am a fraud” (Kate Winsletactress of “Titanic”, among others).

“The exaggerated esteem that is given to the work I have done in my life makes me feel very uneasy. I am inclined to think of myself as an unwitting swindler” (Albert Einstein).

Millions of people around the world, men and women, suffer in silence thinking that they are not as talented, bright or as suitable as everyone thinks. .

This has nothing to do with depression, anxiety or low self-esteem. Neither is it fear of failure, nor is it fear of not being able to do it. It has more to do with the feeling that “you are going to be discovered” or that someone, at some point, “is going to find out”. In other words, people who suffer from imposter syndromehave a low appreciation of their talents or abilities, especially in relation to how people around them see them.

The impostor syndrome was born in the 70s, when a psychotherapist named Pauline Clance In her professional practice, she finds brilliant women, with outstanding careers, who felt like frauds and were constantly afraid of being discovered.

Today we know that impostor syndrome, which affects both women and men, it is the belief that one is fraudulently pretending to be someone one is not, that one is not as good as people think one is. It is common in brilliant people with outstanding careers.

Sufferers seem unable to internalize their success, even when there is external evidence of their abilities. That is, they can be in the middle of an award ceremony, with applause, cheers and more, and think that at any moment someone is going to get up from their chair and mark them as an impostor. Impostor syndrome means that they cannot see with the eyes with which others see them.

Now, someone who has diabetes is diabetic, someone who has high blood pressure is hypertensive, someone who has anemia is anaemic. Is someone who has impostor syndrome an impostor? No, he thinks he’s an impostor.

Where does it come from?

Some talented people think that others are also talented or that they are more talented than they are, and this leaves them with the feeling that they are not worthy of recognition or praise. In addition, there could be issues related to your childhood, your personality or emotional or mental issues, which could give rise to impostor syndrome.

You can be triggered by any task that requires recognition or involves some kind of achievement, or by a feeling of insecurity about your suitability or ability, particularly in a competitive environment. It usually occurs when there is a tension between two positions: one’s own and what one believes others expect of one. Impostor syndrome causes a person’s deepest insecurities to deepen .

Now, impostor syndrome is not having doubts sometimes, or criticizing yourself once if something went wrong, or being nervous the first time you’re going to do something. This is normal and even healthy. It’s one thing to be afraid of doing something (giving a talk, writing a book, giving a presentation, etc.), because you’ve never done it before, but another thing is impostor syndrome.

Some signs of impostor syndrome:

– “I worry that they will realize that I am a fraud.”

– “I am convinced that I am not good enough.”

– “I remember every failure but I quickly forget my achievements.”

– “I feel vulnerable when my achievements are recognized in public”.

– “I easily get hooked on criticism or negative feedback”.

– “I have scripts in my head that do not match reality.”

Clearly, impostor syndrome is not just a discomfort: it creates stress, makes you doubt, doesn’t allow you to ask for help, and sabotages you.

Why can’t we just leave our insecurities behind? Because there are many intruders that get in the way: low self-confidence or self-esteem, the need for approval, criticism or lack of recognition and even networks.

We can change!

Yes, we can change, but changing implies an internal work of wanting to change, of understanding what is hidden behind the impostor syndrome and of implementing a series of strategies. The first thing we need to understand is that:

– It happens to many people (not just you).

– Does not disappear with success. Maya Angelou had eleven books written, awards and recognitions. The public acclaim did not lessen her sense of being a fraud.

More accolades or more achievements don’t make impostor syndrome go away.

To work!

I share some strategies to deal with this syndrome:

– Watch your body language. This is not a minor issue because our posture sends messages to the brain (and the brain to the body). How we show ourselves sends a powerful message about how we feel. Changing the body therefore changes the brain. Although we smile when we are happy, smiling can make us happy, because we release “happy” chemical messengers. The open posture makes us feel more confident. That is, the communication channel goes up and down. Adjust your posture.

– Seeing tasks as challenges instead of threats has a powerful effect on our lives and on our emotions.

– Another very valuable resource is visualization. By visualizing ourselves fully, we can transport ourselves to the emotions that these experiences will generate in the future. And those imagined experiences can be just as powerful as real ones.

Those people who can create vivid images of their future goals have a better chance of achieving them.

– Our brains are wired to detect possible threats. Our ancestors had to react very quickly to possible dangers such as wild animals. The issue is that we are no longer surrounded by wild animals, but we are genetically programmed to be alert and this could cause us to overreact to situations that are not dangerous. This tendency to see a threat in our daily interactions are predominant in impostor syndrome, causing these people to activate their amygdala and go into more frequent and lasting emotional hijacks.

Managing emotional intelligence, especially identifying and managing our emotions, is therefore imperative.

– Labeling emotions helps us not only to realize what we feel, but also to begin to intervene in negative emotional spirals.

Thinking about what is happening to us and what we feel helps us deactivate the amygdala and activate the prefrontal cortex. In other words, if you can label your emotions in a stressful situation, you will be able to take your attention away from emotional hijacking and take it to a cognitive interpretation, which helps you not to enter the negative ruminant circuit.

– Let’s replace the “I am…”, with “I feel…”. An “I am anxious” becomes an “I feel anxious”.

– Having confidence in yourself and putting a name to what you feel is the first step to fight the impostor syndrome.

Don’t let impostor syndrome freeze you. Learn and turn your insecurities into a challenge to grow. And don’t forget, as Leonard Cohen said, “there is a crack in everything, that’s the only way the light gets in”.

