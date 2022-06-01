“If Chicharito does not question his absence in El Tri, he is not a player with character”

Luis ‘Matador’ Hernandez pointed out that to Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez it has lacked to show character, because during great part of the process of Gerardo Martino in front of the Mexican team has been ‘erased’ from the calls, and the scorer of Los Angeles Galaxy He has not questioned the Argentine coach for his decision to marginalize him.

“Javier has been silent and has dedicated himself to football, respectful of Tata’s decision, and has not questioned why he is not there, and if Javier does not do so, then he is not a character player, for me,” he declared in a chat with RECORD.

On whether he considers that the forward of the Galaxy needed in the team Tricolor, the ‘Matador’ admitted that the player has quality and a goal; However, he believes that as long as the Mexican team does not learn to play together, it will not do any good to be called up.

“Javier has always stood out for his goals with the Selectionbut if the Selection does not play for the common team, even if the ‘Chicharito’ nothing is going to happen”, concluded the former player from América, Necaxa, Cruz Azul, Monterrey, Tigres UANL, Boca Juniors and LA Galaxy.

During the process of the Argentine strategist, the ‘Chicharito’ has not been required in the Aztec team from 2019 to date, something that has raised too much controversy, because in the face of the scoring crisis that the Mexican team is going through, the daddy preferred to call the naturalized Mexican attacker, Rogelio Funes Mori.

