“I just met the Beatles” [FOTO]

Drake praises the Haim at the highest possible level

Drake grants its seal of approval to Haim sisters, and to say the least. In fact, sharing on Instagram a photo taken in the company of the American female band, the rapper comments in the caption: “I just met the Beatles“. A clear reference to the overflowing genius of the trio.

A genius that emerged not only definitively with the release of their latest album, Women in Music Pt. III (2020); but also with the participation of Alana Haim (and several cameos of the two sisters, Danielle and Este) in the much appreciated Licorice Pizza from Paul Thomas Anderson. A growing career for the trio.

And the comparison, how can we take it? Obviously the boomers will think it overdone, and at the same time it clearly needs to be weighed. Beyond the fact that i Beatles they were a quartet, male and from the 60s; also the musical style is different (the Haim are indie pop and if anything they have been compared to Fleetwood Mac).

But the impact of the three on contemporary music is comparable to that had by Beatles at the time? Certainly not, but the genius of the trio and their ability as musicians and as protagonists of today’s scene is certainly not to be questioned. Then, of course, that of Drake it’s a bit of a half beat. But … what if it turns three the new Beatles for women? It is not to be excluded.

