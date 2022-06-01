I hope they can talk about what happened

“This is a really important Red Table Talk about alopecia. Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have contacted me with their stories. I’m taking this time to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and educate people about what alopecia really is,” Smith’s wife began.

“Now onto Oscar night: My deepest hope is that these two smart and capable men get a chance to discuss, talk about this and reconcile. The state of the world today, we need both of you and we all need each other more than ever.” Until then, Will and I continue to do what we’ve done for the last 28 years, and that is continue to discover this thing called life together. Thanks for listening.”

Pinkett Smith then addressed the embarrassment surrounding alopecia and going bald “with no choice.” Her mother Adrienne, who is part of the show, said she looked like her daughter “had skull surgery” as a result of the autoimmune disorder that causes her hair to fall out in patches.

“That gives me a lot of anxiety,” said Smith, who eventually shaved his head. “How will my hair look today?”

On Oscar night, Rock made a joke at Jada’s expense while handing out the award for Best Documentary Feature.

“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see it.”Rock said. Will Smith seemed to be laughing after Rock’s comment. But he then shocked the audience by storming onto the stage and slapping Rock across the face. “Wow,” Rock said afterwards. “Will Smith just beat me up.”

Will Smith Chris Rock.mp4

Finally, the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences banned the actor from attending the Oscars for 10 years.