Huawei cancels hundreds of purchases in Hot Sale; Profeco asks those affected to file a formal complaint

Various buyers of monitors, speakers, watches, among other items, filed claims with the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (prophet) for cancellations of purchases made unilaterally huaweion the last day of offers of the Hot Saleeven though the payment had already been made.

Although it is known through networks that there are hundreds of cases, Profeco has only received 12 formal complaints, for which it invited them to present their complaints either by phone or by mail.

“Profeco calls on consumers who have problems to get in touch through official channels, Consumer phone 55 5568 8722 or email [email protected]”.

Through social networks it is known that there are hundreds of people who had their purchase cancelled, most of which had discounts.

One of the cases presented in Twitter shows the purchase of a monitor of 5 thousand 999 pesos and as a gift Huawei gives them a lucky box of 2 thousand 999 pesos, a purchase that the company canceled.

“First and last time shopping at the official #Huawei store. Order charged at my bank, and with the invoice in my mail. And they cancel me a few minutes ago? Respect your prices and promotions, there is still stock of the product”, says a user.

First and last time buying in the official store of #Huawei. Order charged at my bank, and with the invoice in my mail. And they cancel me a few minutes ago? Respect your prices and promotions, there is still stock of the product. #huaweinocumple @Profeco @SheffieldGto pic.twitter.com/c3S7SP5u18 – JAguilar (@jrossonero) May 31, 2022

In another tweet it is read: “Huawei puts promotions that it does not respect and makes massive cancellations, the payment had already been made and an invoice had been obtained. After the product has been sold out, they raise it again with the normal price so as not to respect the promotion”.

Huawei puts promotions that it does not respect and makes massive cancellations, the payment had already been made and an invoice had been obtained. After the product has been sold out, they raise it again with the normal price so as not to respect the promotion.@RdelConsumidor @Profeco #huaweinocumple — Orlando (@orlanddmagic) May 31, 2022

