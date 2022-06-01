How Tom Cruise Gets to Let Him Take All His Risk Shots

Less than a week ago, with the premiere of Top Gun: Maverickthe name of Tom Cruise he crossed the vast fields of the internet again, with news linked to each of the stunt sequences he did. It is that, for some time, the star of Mission Impossible He has been characterized by putting his life at stake for the pleasure and adrenaline of doing the maximum possible in each of the scenes he films.

The big question is, how in a world where life insurance is getting more and more expensive and where practically nobody wants to take risks in the industry, a person like Tom Cruise he manages to get away with it and do each of the scenes he feels like doing. The person in charge of answering this question was his colleague Matt Damonduring an interview with Conan O’Brien in which he revealed a talk that the two had.

The actor in the saga of jason bourne He said that he discovered that he was afraid of heights and that after a trip to Dubai in 2004 he never again did a scene that involved being very high. Coincidentally, some time after Tom Cruise will roll Ghost Protocol and jump from a building, the actors shared a dinner. “I cornered him and told him: ‘I’m afraid of heights, tell me how you did that'”remembered Matt Damon.

Thus, he stressed that the star of Mission Impossible clearly “I wanted to talk about it” and pointed out that it was about 15 years “ringing” with doing it until he finally could. According to the story of Damon, Cruise Told him: “Okay, I went to the security guy and said, ‘This is what I’m going to do.’ I explained everything to him. The security guy says, ‘You can’t do that. It’s very dangerous'”, while nodding at the explanations of the person who had his life in charge. However, far from paying attention to him, Tom Cruise he was in charge of looking for another person in charge until he finally found one who gave him permission to do so.

+The impossible sequence of Top Gun: Maverick

In the last film to hit the cinema as Tom Cruise in your distribution, Top Gun: Maverick, there was a clear example of what this actor is capable of when something gets into his head. After taking an aviation course to be able to pilot military ships, he got on a combat plane with one of the best pilots in the US Navy, to take a shot 50 meters above the ground, at more than 800 kilometers per hour. Since clearly no one wanted to get on it, they set up a camera system so that it could be filmed while flying and have shots for the film. As he recalled Joseph Kosinskithe director of the film The Hollywood Reporter, there are moments when the actor cannot hide his smile, in sequences where he was supposed to remain serious. Did you notice?