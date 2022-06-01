how to make them and what you can use them for

We continue to review the Minecraft material list. This time it is the turn of the bricks, a material that is often used to build houses and whose manufacturing process takes time. Next I will tell you everything you need to know to build a house as God commands in Minecraft.

Bricks in Minecraft: for full-fledged houses

If you are tired of building houses with the same old materials, concrete seems bland and you like brick walls, then you are in the right guide. To begin with, yes or yes, you must have a work table and an oven. If you meet these requirements, you can now go out into the world to obtain the materials you need.

The bricks are made in the kiln with Coal Y clay. Regarding coal you can keep an eye on his dedicated guide and for clay he looks for rivers and mothers and digs around them. You’ll be more likely to find clay if you dig into the sand with a shovel.





Let’s say you get a good amount of charcoal and clay balls. Now go back home and use the coal to fuel the kiln and the clay to treat it, the result is bricks.

Now that you have bricks, you can do two things:

building brick blocks : x4 bricks forming a square on the artboard.

: x4 bricks forming a square on the artboard. Pots: x3 bricks on the artboard, one in the center, one in the upper left corner, and the last one in the upper right corner.

