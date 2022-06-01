How Much Kim Kardashian Overpaid for a Mansion Next to Her Ex-Husband Kanye West’s

kim kardashian She has just bought a mansion that is right next to the one she shared with her ex-husband. After divorcing Kanye West last year, she the founder of the cosmetics firm KKW Beauty, now sand became the rapper’s neighbor.

Kim Kardashian buys the house right next door to her ex’s Hidden Hills mansion for $6.3 million. Compass Real Estate

The property is located in the exclusive complex of Hidden Hills and in it, the businesswoman invested approximately US$6.3 million, as stated in the first place dirt. It is a plot of approximately 400 m² that was right between his house and the one that West bought a few months ago in the middle of the divorce to be close to his children.

The stately dining room with furniture as striking as the owner of the house will undergo renovations Compass Real Estate

The house was built in 1975 and has belonged to the same family ever since. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. and will likely go through a series of facelifts to align with Kardashian’s minimalist standards. With a seventies style, currently the living room of the house has mirrored walls, a staircase with green carpeting and a wrought iron railing that stands out.

This was the decoration of the previous owners for the ground floor Compass Real Estate

According to him New York Post, the influencer he paid $800,000 above the unit’s sale price to insure it. some US media they speculate on the possibility that he has in mind to completely demolish the mansion to build another one from scratch. In addition, there are those who suggest that the purchase could have to do with a purpose: that her boyfriend Pete Davidson has a place to hang out while he is in town.

Although they met in the early 2000s, they did not become emotionally involved until 2012. Two years later, in 2014, they married in a lavish wedding in Italy. But as of July 2020, The couple was going through a crisis that led to Kardashian’s divorce request.

What happened in the middle of 2020? The rapper, a staunch defender of former US President Donald Trump, surprised everyone by launching his own candidacy for the presidency of his country. In the middle of the campaign, at an event in North Carolina, the musician broke down in tears when he remembered that his mother had saved his life when his father suggested that he abort it and that he himself had asked his wife Kim Kardashian when she was pregnant with their daughter North.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

“They are going to tell you that I am crazy, but the world is the one that is crazy,” said the musician who on other occasions had spoken about his bipolarity and his resistance to taking the indicated medication by doctors because, according to him, psychoactive drugs interfered with his creative process.

According to information revealed by Star, the main trigger of the couple’s crisis would have been Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality show in which Kim and her sisters show every aspect of their lives. While the rapper suffers from this disease, his ex-wife lived under the gaze of the cameras, which were already part of the everyday family landscape. This situation would have generated “explosive discussions” in the couple.