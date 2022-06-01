How much is the fortune of the actress, will she be able to pay compensation?

A relationship that began, motivated by chemistry, in 2012 and ended in an unfortunate way in 2016, was only the beginning of a legal history between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard. How would you take the facts and testimonies of each of those involved? Who was telling the truth or would have the right rhetoric to speak in front of the jury? Today, the battle has reached a resolution: the actor won the legal battle, after to sue to his ex-wife of defamation. Now Heard will have to compensate the interpreter with 15 million dollars, but does he have the financial solvency to do so?

What is certain is that Depp has a fortune much more entrenched, since he began his acting career in 1984, with his participation in the horror film “Nightmare on Hell Street”. According to “Forbes”, the actor’s possessions are valued at 48 million dollars (mdd). Precisely this sum earned him the title of “one of the richest celebrities, in 2017. In addition, he is one of the highest paid actors in the film industry, as he has earned up to 100 million dollars a year.

In the case of Heard, who debuted in the world of Hollywood in 2006, because although she had already participated in some series and television productions, she played secondary characters. Based on an article from “Celebrity Net Worth,” “CNN” reports that the best year of earnings for the actress was 2019, when she earned $3 million. The sources that have published data on fortune do not end up coinciding, but they value her fortune between 2.5 to 8 million dollars.

But the best years of their careers seem to have been left behind, or that is what both argued throughout 11 weeks of trial, because after making public statements in which each of them pointed to physical and verbal aggression, their public image deteriorated to such a degree that the production companies that had the participation of the actors in different successful sagas such as “Pirates of the Caribbean” either “Fantastic Beasts III“, in the case of Depp, and “Aquaman”, on the part of Heard, they preferred to dispense with their participation or reduce it as much as possible, respectively.

