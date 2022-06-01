how much he earned in 1 year

Many years have passed since the debut, at the age of 17, of what would soon become a phenomenon, one of the best footballers of all time. But – and consequently – Lionel Messi is also at the top from an economic point of view. He has just returned to being the highest paid sportsman in the world, in the famous, customary and reliable estimate of Forbes.

Lionel Messi is not in his best period, judging by his performances in the French league with Paris Saint-Germain, but he wins, he wins the world earnings challenge. It happens despite his income having dropped by over 21 million euros compared to the last period in Barcelona, ​​reaching the figure of about 72 million euros per season.

However, the loss of the main source is offset by the recent increase in various sponsorship contracts. Lionel Messi, in a nutshell, is the highest paid sportsman in the world with his 130 million gross dollars earned in the last twelve months (Forbes compiles his rankings in dollars, they are about 125 million euros). It is the second time that the Argentine forward has reached the podium, after 2019.

In the world of football, Messi outpaces Cristiano Ronaldo, now at Manchester United, who in the last year, according to Forbes, has earned 115 million dollars, about 110 million euros, placing himself in third place.

Second is LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers basketball player: 121.2 million dollars, 116 million in European currency. He is thus the tenth athlete to exceed $ 100 million gross in twelve months, a result that both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have achieved five times.

