How many votes does AMLO need to “win”?

On April 10, 2022, citizens will be able to participate in a participation instrument requested by the citizens to determine the anticipated conclusion in the performance of the person holding the Presidency of the Republic, from the loss of confidence, that is to say revocation of mandate.

The exercise was promoted by the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and according to some political analysts it seeks to measure the popularity of the president.

A question will come on the ballot for citizens to choose or not the revocation of the mandate.

read also 6 thousand 549 policemen will monitor revocation day

What is the mandate revocation question?

Do you agree that Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of the United Mexican States, have his mandate revoked due to loss of confidence or continue in the Presidency of the Republic until his term ends?

Subsequently, there are two response options that are presented: “that the mandate be revoked due to loss of confidence”, or, “that he continue in the Presidency of the Republic”.

When the electoral day ends, at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, the polling officials and the INE will carry out a quick count and later, they will make the total calculation.

read also “AMLO’s revocation and legacy smell like gunpowder”: Maite Azuela in Con los de Casa

Revocation of mandate: binding or not

For the exercise to be binding, the consultation on Sunday, April 10 must have the participation of 37 million 129 thousand 287 citizens, that is, 40 percent of the citizens registered in the nominal list of voters.

In the event that 40% of the nominal list is not gathered, the results of the Revocation of Mandate query will have no validity.

If 40% of the nominal list voted for the mandate to be revoked, the President must do so, according to the Constitution and the Federal Popular Consultation Law.

In the event that that 40% vote for him to continue in the Presidency, that will be the case.

cg