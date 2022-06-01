How is Dwayne Johnson’s relationship with his eldest daughter

Simone Alexandra Johnsonthe eldest daughter of Dwayne Johnson is 20 years old and apparently, not only do they have a very good relationship, but the young woman follows in her father’s footsteps and seeks a place in the world of wrestling. As of February 2020, she began training with WWE and even she has already signed a contract as a professional.

Simone, usually, like any young person her age, usually shows her fun and sensual side on her social networks. And it is that, she is not only a fighter like her father. With his 1.78 m height and her figure, also has a contract as a model in the international agency IMG.

About to debut in the ring, “The Rock” very proud, finally revealed the name that his daughter will use on her path as a professional fighter: Ava Raine. Without a doubt, the actor has been very affectionate and companion of his daughter at all times and more now:

“First of all, what an honor it is that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps, but more importantly, following in my footsteps sounds cliché, but in reality she wants to create and open her own path, which is so important,” she revealed.

The relationship they have always had, even before Simone started in the world of wrestling, has been very close. Even, they are inseparable and he frequently accompanies his father to public events.

Although the love between Dwayne and Dany García did not prosper, they were able to overcome a relationship of much love and companionship: “Life is crazy, but this incredibly loving and protective father/daughter bond keeps me grounded,” the hefty “The Rock” of his eldest daughter.

Today, the 20-year-old young woman is seen to be happy, always enjoying sports and, as a good lover of the Pacific, she is a friend of the waves that she frequents aboard her surfboard.

Follow the legacy: a family of fighters

Naturally, Simone Alexandra Johnson comes from a long line of great fighters. From his great-grandfather, Peter “High Chief” Maiva, and his grandfather Rocky Johnson, they were both members of the WWE Hall of Fame. Then his father Dwayne “The Rock” Johnsonwho was a 10-time WWE world champion, according to CNN.

Considering so much history within the family, Simone didn’t have much leeway and it looks like she’s poised to be a fourth-generation wrestling star. On one occasion, the young woman said: “It means the world to me. Knowing that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to not only wrestle but carry on that legacy.”

Dwayne Johnson and his eldest daughter

For its part, Dwayne Johnson also revealed during a virtual interview with Jimmy Fallon, the pride he felt for his daughter and that “amazed him” that his daughter is taking this step and is that she “worked a** quietly under the radar” since she was 16 years old and finished: “She hung there and I’m very, very proud of her.”

Did you already know the passion of the Johnson family?