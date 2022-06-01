How is Dwayne Johnson’s relationship with his eldest daughter

Simone Alexandra Johnsonthe eldest daughter of Dwayne Johnson is 20 years old and apparently, not only do they have a very good relationship, but the young woman follows in her father’s footsteps and seeks a place in the world of wrestling. As of February 2020, she began training with WWE and even she has already signed a contract as a professional.

Simone, usually, like any young person her age, usually shows her fun and sensual side on her social networks. And it is that, she is not only a fighter like her father. With his 1.78 m height and her figure, also has a contract as a model in the international agency IMG.

