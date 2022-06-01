Honduran triumphs as an actress and model in the US – Diario La Tribuna

FABRIC, Atlantis. The young Honduran Sandy Obando (29), managed to turn her life around 180 degrees, now living in the United States, as an actress and model, after making the decision to leave her native Danlí, El Paraíso, more than nine years ago. , due to the economic crisis he was experiencing, since his parents were very poor and could not give him his studies.

Sandy is the mother of two girls back in Los Angeles, California, where she is happy with the turnaround she has had thanks to God and her effort to improve herself.

“This year 2022 has begun with great opportunities for my life, they invited me to record a short film for the cinema in Los Angeles, California, they looked for me as an actress, with the producers Jimmy Dux and Frank Rodríguez, it is a horror short film and it will be in the kili.video platform”, detailed the talented compatriot who also ventures into the world of modeling.

“Frank Rodríguez is a great producer, director and film actor, just like Jimmy Dux,” Sandy Obando expands, adding that “I took some acting classes with the teacher, actor and film director Albert Serrato, one of whom made the double of Iron Man”, whose main role has been played by actor Robert Downey Jr.

The beautiful countrywoman also works as a model, stylist and makeup artist and “thank God I’m doing very well.” “I decided to emigrate from Danlí, El Paraíso, nine years ago because it was very dangerous and my parents were poor and couldn’t give me my studies,” she said.

“This year I will launch my line of slimming creams, shampoos and creams if God allows”, she confided, very excited that “I can safely say that I am doing very well here, my life has totally changed, now I support my parents, my Triumph dedicated it to God.



