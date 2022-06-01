Hollywood sul Po – www.ideawebtv.it

First there were two weeks of filming in Rome, then the set of “Fast X” or “Fast & Furious” number 10 invaded the center of Turin, between the elegant pre-hill area of ​​Piazza Crimea and the Murazzi sul Po and beyond , in Piazza Vittorio. A crew of 400 people blocked – and will continue to block for another week – intersections and squares, guarded by inflexible workers, trying extraordinary special effects on the field like cars crashing or a giant ball that breaks a bus in two, just in front of the monument commemorating the Crimean war (the one in the mid-19th century which involved the Kingdom of Savoy, not Putin’s). All this with many inconveniences for the Turin residents, students and workers. But also an estimated 3.8 million induced and a little more prestige for the city which, once again, will end up being immortalized in a film. Even if, in reality, few will notice it given that, for script reasons, Turin will have to pretend to be Rome. The new director of the film, the tenth of the saga, is Louis Leterrier, a name linked to films such as “The Transporter”, “The Incredible Hulk” and “Now You See Me”. The previous director, Justin Lin, will still remain on board the project but only as a producer. According to the latest updates, Lin would have given up directing because Vin Diesel, the historical protagonist, had become “difficult” to govern. The cast is completed by Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster and the inevitable John Cena who will return in this new chapter of the saga, alongside the usual Vin Diesel. Among the new entries of this Italian episode we will find Jason Momoa, who confirmed Charlize Theron for his part. With them also Brie Larson, star of “Captain Marvel”; Daniela Melchior, seen in “The Suicide Squad”; and Rita Moreno, who will be Dominic Toretto’s grandmother.

Top gun: Maverick

(USA 2022) action; directed by Joseph Kosinski; with Tom Cruise, Miles Teller and Val Kilmer

Fresh from Cannes, here is the story that starts again 34 years after the events of the first film. Legendary US Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, meanwhile, has been promoted to captain (colonel) and tests secret planes

Nostalgia

(Italy 2022) dramatic; directed by Mario Martone; with Pierfrancesco Favino, Virginia Apicella

Great success and uninterrupted applause already at the Cannes premiere for this film by Martone that investigates introspective themes such as the distortion of memories and the difficulty of agreeing to one’s time, of engraving and transforming it. In the background, all the charm of Naples

Elvis

(USA, Australia 2022); directed by Baz Luhrmann; with Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge

Presented at the French Festival out of competition and in cinemas later this month, it tells the story of the life of the famous Elvis Presley and his complicated relationship with manager Colonel Tom Parker, from his rise to world fame, passing through his relationship with his wife Priscilla