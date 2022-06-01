Hip-hop dancer and with offers to venture into modeling: this is Shiloh, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Shiloh Jolie Pitt is just 16 years old and is the daughter of two of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. But contrary to what one might think, the young woman decided not to follow the same steps as her parents in the world of acting; she found her own path, she developed her own qualities and, although she is also linked to art, her choice is far from her.

It turns out that Shiloh has been practicing dancing for more than a year, in order to become a professional. But not just any kind of dance: she specializes in urban music and particularly in hip-hop, perhaps one of the most famous styles installed in the United States.

That became known a few weeks ago, when a video went viral in which Brad and Angelina’s daughter appears throwing her best steps at the Millennium Dance Complex school in Los Angeles. By the way, she drew attention, considering that the ex-partner has usually been very hermetic about the situation of her children.

Not only that: on YouTube there is an account with his name that shares videos where you can see his highlights on the track.

And of course, although Shiloh is certainly considering the possibility of professionalizing her career as a dancer, there would also be other options: local media maintain that she has several proposals to enter the world of modeling. For now, everything will depend on her decision and, of course, on what her parents consider best.

Take a look at some of Shiloh’s steps here: