here is the video in which Kim Kardashian eats vegetable meat

The controversy flared up immediately. Model and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, chosen by Beyond Meat as the face and “taste consultant” for her vegan products that mimic meat, seemed to have tasted nothing in the video spot that featured her. Instead the company showed the backstage video clarifying any doubts.

Eat, don’t eat… eat!

That a “taste consultant” seemed not to have even touched the products whose quality she praised had seemed very strange to many, even if it is difficult for stars of this caliber to “really” eat the food on the set. There are many reasons: from contracts that do not provide for it, passing through very strict diets, to safety issues or, much more simply, because there are so many takes that are shot before finding the “good” clip.

Just gonna leave this here and walk away from the computer pic.twitter.com/oNfJ5IkYlB – Beyond Meat (@BeyondMeat) May 31, 2022

The controversy on the web was born both because Kardashian seemed not to have tasted anything but also because he doubted the consistency in the choice of the character: why the model of Armenian origins and not someone vegan or known for his activism in this area? The answer was obvious: Beyond is not a brand that has ever aimed at the vegan or vegetarian audience, but at everyone else (most of them). The goal is to ensure that more and more people eat less meat, replacing it with a product that does not make them regret burgers and sausages of animal origin. That’s why Kim Kardashian, followed by about 300 million people on social media and a “famous because famous” character, is a perfect choice.

Marketing… perfect

The idea comes to mind that this controversy was built at the table and that the images of the model that left the doubt about her actual taste were designed on purpose to create a narrative and a story to follow. The controversy is one of the perfect triggers for the much sought after social “virality”. Many have been – especially abroad – the newspapers that have picked up the news, creating a lucky echo for the brand that not only brings home Kardashian’s followers and its ability to influence behavior models, but also readers. of the articles and social posts that “for free” have relaunched the brand and the news. In short: an excellent move.