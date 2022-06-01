He was going to retire from the NBA and look for a job with the Warriors, but ended up playing the Finals vs. Celtics

In a story that represents persistence, a Golden State player was going to retire from the NBA and look for a job with the Warriors, but ended up playing in the 2022 Finals vs. Boston Celtics.

The Finals 2022 the temperature of the world begins to rise the NBA and in the framework of what will be the duel Golden State Warriors vs. boston celtics The story of a player who was going to retire and look for a job with the Dubs became known, but ended up playing in the grand final.

In an example of insisting, persisting, and not giving up, a co-worker Stephen Curry he fought since the 2016-17 season to be able to consolidate himself in the NBA and after going through four teams he thought he would not get to play in the Finals. Retirement began to cross his mind.

When it was confirmed that one of the Golden State Warriors’ star defenders had fractured his left elbow in the semifinals of NBA Playoffs 2022, Stephen Curry and company suffered a serious blow. Even the legend Gary Payton felt it, but…

The preview of Game 1, Thursday, June 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET, of the 2022 NBA Finals between Warriors and Boston Celtics came with the news that Gary Payton II he is getting closer to returning and the decision will be made on whether he will play before the first game. This color story is about to start the happy ending.

He was going to retire from the NBA, but ended up playing the Finals 2022 vs. Celtics

Gary Payton II had to endure being cut four times in six years before reaching the 2022 Finals and after spending five back-and-forth seasons in the G-League he contemplated retiring from the NBA. Stephen Curry’s teammate was going to apply for a job opening at the Golden State Warriors as part of the video department.

“He was serious. If I get cut (fired), I’m going to audition for that job… I was just trying to stay. I’d still be in the game, I’d still be able to help, travel and whatever. And then find out over there.” Gary Payton II confessed to ESPN’s Kendra Andrews on April 21, 2022.