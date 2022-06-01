Harvey Weinstein split Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been fighting in court for five years over their divorce and custody of their six children. The image of a couple in love and of a perfect family was fading as details of their eleven-year relationship became known. The announcement of their separation, in September 2016, was quite a surprise, especially after having starred in an idyllic wedding, two years earlier, at the castle of Miraval, in Provence.

A fight on a plane, between Brad Pitt and his eldest son Maddox, who was then 15, appeared as the trigger that made Angelina Jolie decide to separate. “I’m not the type of person who makes decisions like the ones I had to take lightly,” the actress revealed in an interview with Guardian . “It was really hard for me to be in a position where I felt like I had to separate myself from the father of my children.” However, Pitt was acquitted of allegations of child abuse against Maddox made by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.



Angelina Jolie has just published a book on children’s rights based on her divorce process

But Jolie insists that in the last years of marriage she feared for “my whole family” and the divorce process is being “traumatic. I mean she kind of has been the whole last decade. There are a lot of things I can’t say.” Apparently, the relationship between the couple began to deteriorate in 2009, because of Harvey Weinstein, the all-powerful Hollywood producer, who is serving 23 years in prison for various sexual assaults.

As told in Guardian , in 1996, when she was 21 years old, Weinstein tried to harass her: “It was much more than a flirtation, it was something I had to escape from. If you can escape from the room, you think she tried but failed. But the truth is that the attempt and the experience are already an aggression”. And he continues his story: “I stayed away from him and warned other women I remember telling Jonny (Lee Miller), my first husband, who was great about it, to spread the word.”



Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox in Los Angeles. 2015. Third parties

“They asked me to do The Aviator , but I said no because he was involved. I never associated or worked with him again. It was hard for me when Brad did it.” In 2009 Pitt starred in Damn bastards , co-produced by the Weinstein Company. And in 2012 she contacted him to produce the film kill them softly and. In doing so, Jolie felt that she was underestimating the sexual assault she had suffered. “We argued about it. Of course she hurt me”, she has confessed.

Yesterday Harvey Weinstein denied Jolie’s accusations through his agent: “It is very clear to me that this is to achieve more sales in Angie’s book. Never happened. This is blatantly false and misleading advertising.”



In the eleven years of relationship they were one of the most attractive couples in Hollywood Own

The interview of the actress to the English newspaper is for the publication of the book Know your rights and claim them (A guide for you and h (Know your rights and claim them: a guide for young people). Jolie refers to children’s rights in the United States: “A child in Europe would have a better chance of having a voice in court than a child in California.” She refers to the fact that at her divorce trial three of her children were not allowed to testify.





However, despite how drawn out the divorce is, Jolie says: “I want my family to move forward, all of us, including her father. May we heal and be at peace. We will always be a family.”