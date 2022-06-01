Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian throw the “This Smells Like My Pooshy” candle

Ads

While fans have often compared Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop and Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh brands – both of which promote the benefits of clean ingredients, holistic treatments, and expensive sex toys – the two women are silencing rumors of their rivalry.

On Wednesday, Harper’s Bazaar revealed that Goop and Poosh have teamed up on a new candle appropriately dubbed “This Smells Like My Pooshy.”

The latest sequel to Goop’s “This Smells Like My Vagina” viral votive, the Poosh perfume features notes of black gardenia, geranium, green pepper, Timur berry, honeysuckle, ylang-ylang and oakmoss and costs $ 75 for a small candle size and $ 20 for a mini version.

Fans will be able to purchase the new launch online at goop.com and poosh.com starting at 9:00 PM PT, coinciding with Paltrow’s appearance in Hulu’s “The Kardashians”.

Paltrow recently took her Instagram story to defend Kardashian and Poosh, responding to a commentator who asked her if she is “upset” that Poosh “copied” it.

“The idea that women have to compete is the legacy of patriarchy: there is room for EVERY woman to fulfill her dreams,” Paltrow replied, in part.

Last year he also dispelled the rumblings of bad blood by sending Travis Barker a customized version of his “This Smells Like My Orgasm” candle customized with Kourtney’s name.

In addition to the original “This Smells Like My Vagina” and “This Smells Like My Orgasm” candles, Paltrow also released a “Hands Off My Vagina” perfume in January in honor of Roe v’s anniversary. Wade, with $ 25 from the sale of each votive earmarked for the ACLU Foundation’s Reproductive Freedom Project.

