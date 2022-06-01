Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Daniela Melchior in the cast of the film

Actress Daniela Melchior will join the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with a role not yet revealed.

Filming for the expected final chapter ended at the beginning of May.

In the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 there will be Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki.

In the film there will be some new arrivals in the cast such as Will Poulter, who has the part of Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji who landed a role that “almost every major actor in Hollywood wanted”.

Daniela Melchior, as confirmed by James Gunn, will not, however, have the role of Moondragon, as claimed by some rumors that appeared online.

The director also confirmed that among the performers there is an actor whose identity has not yet been revealed.

For now, the plot of the awaited conclusion of the trilogy dedicated to the adventures of Peter Quill and his group of unlikely superheroes has not been revealed.

Melchior worked with the director on The Suicide Squad in which he had the part of Ratcatcher and will soon appear in Fast X, Assassin Club and Marlowe alongside Liam Neeson.