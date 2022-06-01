Guardians of the Galaxy 3: James Gunn Warns Fans Against Online Scams | Cinema

Filming ofhave been over for several weeks now, yet there are those who take advantage of the name of a highly anticipated Marvel movie to scam people who want to have a role in the film.

Some users have reported to James Gunn, director of the films, that a casting agency is looking forward to appearances in the Marvel film after filming has already concluded.

“It is a scamOne user commented. “James Gunn finished shooting I think a week ago“.

“Definitely a scam”The director retorted. “We finished almost a month ago“.

“The worst is that they constantly organize calls on Zoom to make people pay $ 99 a month in management fees for opportunities as Guardians of the Galaxy.Commented another user.

“Ok that’s disgusting”Retorted the director. “People should know that companies like Nine9dotCOM scam people by exploiting people’s dreams. Again, this casting call is bullshit: we finished filming a month ago“.