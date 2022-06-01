Guanajuato: Hollywood stars wear clothes made in Pénjamo

Leon, Guanajuato.- Celebrities like Rihanna, Kaia Gerber, Gillian Jacobs, Johnny Depp, Sylvester Stallone and Mark Harmon wear Carharttan iconic American clothing brand that was created for work and is now worn as a fashion garment, plus part of its production is in Guanajuato.

The company has one of its two official factories in Mexico in Pénjamomore than a thousand people work there and it is the main clothing producer in the Guanajuato territory.

The mentioned personalities mainly use their gabardine jackets, overalls and knitted hats, which in the case of the first two garments are mainly brown.

Sylvester Stallone also wears Carhartt brand clothing. Photo: Courtesy.



They have worn them in series, movies, concerts and on their days off at home or walking the streets of New York, postcards that are shared by magazine photographers or shared by celebrities themselves on their social networks, mainly Instagram.

“They have a plant in Durango and the other is in Guanajuato, which is the largest of the group in Mexico, everything they produce goes for export, mainly to the United States,” he shared. Ferdinand de la Vegadirector of the National Chamber of the Clothing Industry (Canaive) in Guanajuato.

He added that these plants are added to a wide chain of maquiladoras that has Carhartt in the area of ​​La Laguna in Torreón and in Central America.

“Before the Pénjamo factory they had a plant in Irapuato, it is a brand with more time than Levis, in fact workers and cowboys use this brand during the week and Levi’s for the weekend in the United States and now it is already a fashionable clothes”.

