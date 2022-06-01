Gorr The Butcher God gets rid of one of Marvel’s biggest flaws

When thinking about the first images of Thor: Love and Thunderone of the points of attention was Cap The Butcher Godinterpreted by Christian bale, and how it would be represented within the narrative. He is a villain with several particularities that, suddenly, the comics allow but that on the big screen must be adjusted.

The bulk of the projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe do not lack investment and resources. In recent years, in addition, different renowned actors have been incorporated. The detail, beyond the economic factor, also says in relation to the growth of the narrative: it is attractive to different figures. Christian Bale appears on that path.

There are few actors who are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe who have the prestige of Christian Bale. It is intuited that to reach him it was necessary to convince him with a solid proposal, both from the narrative point of view and in the representation of him. The first images about Gorr El Dios Carnicero invite us to think that those aspirations have been covered.

Thor: Love and Thunder and the representation of Gorr The Butcher God

This villain aims to kill all the gods, after a personal disappointment that affected his family. They all came from a forgotten place and without much resources. Gorr promises himself to avenge the people for him. To do this, over time, he gets All-Black, a sword through which he acquires different powers. This weapon was already seen in the most recent trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder.

It is a sword that comes from the same place as Venom. A kind of symbiote that promotes, within the comics, the transformation of the character. From a common human being he becomes a kind of beast, with feet and hands different from those of other mortals. His feet, in the comics, look like legs and his fingers take on a liquid form, without completely transforming into that other character.

