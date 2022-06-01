Gorr The Butcher God gets rid of one of Marvel’s biggest flaws

When thinking about the first images of Thor: Love and Thunderone of the points of attention was Cap The Butcher Godinterpreted by Christian bale, and how it would be represented within the narrative. He is a villain with several particularities that, suddenly, the comics allow but that on the big screen must be adjusted.

The bulk of the projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe do not lack investment and resources. In recent years, in addition, different renowned actors have been incorporated. The detail, beyond the economic factor, also says in relation to the growth of the narrative: it is attractive to different figures. Christian Bale appears on that path.

There are few actors who are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe who have the prestige of Christian Bale. It is intuited that to reach him it was necessary to convince him with a solid proposal, both from the narrative point of view and in the representation of him. The first images about Gorr El Dios Carnicero invite us to think that those aspirations have been covered.

Thor: Love and Thunder and the representation of Gorr The Butcher God

This villain aims to kill all the gods, after a personal disappointment that affected his family. They all came from a forgotten place and without much resources. Gorr promises himself to avenge the people for him. To do this, over time, he gets All-Black, a sword through which he acquires different powers. This weapon was already seen in the most recent trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder.

It is a sword that comes from the same place as Venom. A kind of symbiote that promotes, within the comics, the transformation of the character. From a common human being he becomes a kind of beast, with feet and hands different from those of other mortals. His feet, in the comics, look like legs and his fingers take on a liquid form, without completely transforming into that other character.

In some comics, from his hand comes the all-black. Seen what was seen in the first trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder, this weapon will not be adapted in this way but as an external resource to the character. At first, Gorr appears as a common being and then he will experience a transformation that you can already see in the images shared about the next film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The aesthetics of the character

Seen what was seen in the advance of Thor: Love and Thunderpart of Gorr El Dios Carnicero’s route will be treated from the makeup, without too much intervention of the CGI. Why is this important? Because it allows to achieve a more plausible aesthetic, in relation to others that are digital and evident. Then there will be technological intervention, when the character stops being Gorr and becomes The Butcher God, drinking from dark energies in order to kill those who, he thinks, left his people alone.

However, the character’s facial expression may not be abruptly intervened. It is not a minor detail, if one takes into account that within the comics the nose of this character is almost non-existent, like that of almost any villain within contemporary narratives, from Harry Potter until stranger things. On this occasion, the images shown invite us to think that he will retain a good part of his human expression.

Date of high on Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscriptionwith which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies, access to the latest releasesto the catalog of Star and to the best National Geographic documentaries.

Beyond the fact that the revealed scenes are few, the recreation of the character seems careful from different points of view. She is not very attached to CGI, she relies on the important work of makeup, and at the same time she is not separated from what the benefits of technology can bring. Thor: Love and Thunder will be released on July 8 this year.



