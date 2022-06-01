‘God save the queen’ in film, television and cartoons

Olivia Coleman as Queen Elizabeth II, in middle age, in the series “The Crown”.

On February 6, 1952 the British princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary She was proclaimed queen after the death of her father Jorge Vl and a year later she was crowned as Elizabeth ll, in a royal assumption in Westminster Abbey that was broadcast live for the first time on television, while at the same time, a The Rank Organization film studio crew also filmed the event which later became “A Queen is Crowned”winner of the Golden Globe for Best Documentary Feature.

Monarch of the United Kingdom since she was 25 years old, with 70 years on the throne -the longest in history-, the representation of Elizabeth ll in the cinema (documentary, fiction and also animation), television and even in commercials, with the As the years went by, he comfortably transcended his figure to become part of globalized popular culture.

Trailer "A Queen is Crowned"

Although there is no biopic about Elizabeth ll to date, her figure, influence and significance permeate numerous films and series that deal with English royalty.

Among the amount of audiovisual material on the Windsors, the British royal family in power since 1917, there are two large groups that deal with the figure of the queen: the productions focused directly on her figure and others, where her influence determined the destiny of numerous figures.

Trailer "The Crown" Temp. 4

Of course, the first group corresponds “The Crown” (2016), the series of Peter Morgan which was seen on the Netflix platform and became an audience event in the world, reflecting in each of its first four seasons -which will be six-, the different aspects of the queen’s life through the protagonists of Claire FoyOlivia Colman and as it is planned for the last two installments, Imelda Stauntonthe remembered Dolores Umbridge from the “Harry Potter” saga.

And in the cinema, also with Isabel II as the protagonist, one can quote the naive “Royal Night” (2015), from Julian Jarrold (2015), which places young Elizabeth with her sister Margaret on May 8, 1945, when Nazi Germany surrenders to the Allies and the two princesses leave Buckingham Palace to enjoy the Victory Day celebrations as ordinary citizens.

And of course, it cannot be ignored. “The Queen” (2006) of Stephen Frearswith a magnificent Helen Mirrengiving life to the queen and the strategy that she puts together with Prime Minister Tonny Blair to cushion the devastating effects of Lady Di’s death on the royal family and on public opinion.

The film critic and theorist Bill Nichols in his book “The representation of reality”the appeal of documentary films lies “in its ability to make timeless questions seem to us, literally, burning issues” and added, “the nexus between the documentary and the historical world is the most characteristic feature of this tradition”.

In this sense, from the moment of his inauguration, with the television broadcast and then the success of the documentary “A Queen is Crowned” (narrated by Laurence Oliver and with the soundtrack recorded by the London Symphony Orchestra), the queen intuitively understood that one of the primary missions of her mandate was to preserve and project into the future an outdated institution such as royalty, and cinema, television and any instrument of mass communication would be indispensable to fulfill this objective.

Thus, the timelessness that Nichols speaks of is applied to the need for the crown to preserve its status quo, placing it as a priority issue on the English agenda, such as the unprecedented special -addressed by an episode of “The Crown”- of the Public Service of Radio and Television of the United Kingdom (BBC) of 1969, where the “daily life” of the royal family was shown to a certain extent “stripped” and closer to the “people”.

The truth is that already in the eighties, fiction set its sights on the Windsors, with a succession of titles where the queen adds a few minutes of screen time but where her shadow is projected on different characters from the royal house.

Among the most important productions are “The Royal Romance of Charles and Diana” (1982) from James Goldstone, which recreates in a pasteurized way the love affairs of Charles and Diana of Wales; Y “The woman of iron” (2011) of Phyllida Lloyda portrait of Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher starring meryl streep.

Trailer "The Iron Lady"

Plus “Diana” (2013) from German Oliver Hirschbiegel with naomi watts like the Princess of Wales and her scandalous affair with a surgeon of Pakistani origin; the telefilm “King Charles III” (2017) of Rupert Goold, nothing less than an uchrony that speculates on a possible reign of Carlos de Gales after the death of the monarch; and the recent “Spencer” (2021), from the Chilean Paul Larrainwhich shows Lady Di (Kristen Stewart) and his psychological breakdown during his three-day stay with the royal family.

But in addition to the palace intrigues, the politics, the desire for preservation and the attempts to remain current beyond all time reflected in fiction and documentaries, the figure of the British queen was also taken up by other formats such as satirical comedy and down to the animation.

Trailer "The Naked Gun"

In strict chronological order, “The Naked Gun” (1988) from David Zucker Perhaps it is the most ruthless look at Elizabeth ll, with a number of elementary, but effective, physical gags, starring the incompetent lieutenant Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielsen), in charge of guarding the queen (Jeanette Charles) during his visit to the city of Los Angeles.

On the same path is inscribed “Austin Powers in Goldmember” (2002) by Jay Roach, again with Jeannette Charles as the long-lived sovereign.

Queen Elizabeth in "The Simpsons"



And in the case of animation, just to name two examples, there is the unavoidable chapter “The Queen’s Monologues” of “The Simpson” (2003) of Matt Groening, with a furious Elizabeth condemning Homer to death for crashing her royal carriage. To this “participation” can be added “minions” (2015, from Pierre Coffin and Kyle Baldawhich in a hilarious scene set to music by “You really got me” of The Kinksthe queen beats up one of the yellow protagonists.

Queen Elizabeth in "The Minions"

The validity and willingness to actively participate in the events of the present through the media, is verified with “London 2012: Olympic Ceremony” (2012), from Danny Boylewhere even with his 86 years at that time, he gave his consent so that through a double, star in the opening short of the Olympic Games, parachuting with James Bond (Daniel Craig). You can’t get more British.