Giving Back Generation, streaming the new seasons of the Vodcast

At the end of Mental Health Awareness Monthcomes the announcement of new seasons of Giving Back Generation, series dedicated to this theme that will be available in Italy from the beginning of July on Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Google Play.

A Vodcast that collects the stories of various characters on issues related to everyday life, and in which we will see shortly Selena Gomez, Leo Gassman, Giulia De Lellis, Giulia Stabile, Gabriel Garko and Alessio Sakara – among others – recounting thoughts and touching personal experiences about eating disorders and bullying. READ ALSO: Only Murders In The Building 2, more trouble for Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short (trailer) Well-known faces from the world of entertainment, artists, entrepreneurs, athletes, actors, dancers and singers they are in fact the protagonists of the Original production of TaTaTuentertainment platform founded by the manufacturer Andrea Iervolino which rewards people for the actions they perform on it.

“We are proud to produce and release these two new seasons of Giving Back Generation as a TaTaTu Original series – confirms the CEO and founder of TaTaTu and Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment. – Powerful and vulnerable stories are shared in the new episodes, in line with TaTaTu’s mission to provide content that can have a positive social impact. I hope they can help to give a continuation in clearing the issues related to mental health during these difficult times “.

READ ALSO: Also Giving Back Generation at the Los Angeles ITTV Festival, with Valeria Golino, Tiziano Ferro and Joe Bastianich

The next two seasons of the project led by Raquelle Stevens e directed by Chiara Tilesiwill mainly focus on various aspects of mental healthincluding eating disorders, overcoming pain, healing through food, bullying, inclusion and community power.

While in online auctions it will be possible to win official merchandising signed by the vodcast talent and, for a lucky few, participation in the unveiling premiere in Los Angeles on the red carpet of The London West Hollywood Beverly Hills Hotel.

Here the participants present in the cast of Giving Back Generation

season 2: Taylor Ann Thompson, Tanya Rad, Leonor Varela, Emil Nava, Selena Gomez, Ashley Cook, Serena Poon, Gabe Kennedy, Elisa Sednaoui Dellal, Leo Gassman, Giulia De Lellis, Miguel Gobbo Diaz, Giulia Stabile

season 3: Sarah Dubbeldam, Imani McGee-Stafford, Jay Shetty, Radhi Shetty, Leah Haywood, Chari Hawkins, Charles Lew, Genevieve Medow-Jenkins, Natalie Manuel, Arianne Phillips, Irma Testa, Gabriel Garko, Guillermo Mariotto, Alessio Sakara