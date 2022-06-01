Get to know the wines of George Clooney, Kylie Minogue and more famous

celebrities from the world of sport, actors, musicians and personalities of television are getting more and more into the world of came. Even with new figures that have been added in recent times, including George Clooney, Gordon Ramsey and Gary Barlow.

The leader of Take That joins what had already been started by the Australian Kylie Minogue, who launched a successful wine line in the United Kingdom in 2020 and since then it has continued to expand its portfolio.

Kylie Minogue Wines

One of the best-known specimens is the one belonging to rapper and businessman Jay-Z. “Ace of Spades” how is this known Champagnelast year sold a 50% stake to the division of wines and spiritsfrom the luxury group Moët Hennessy,

Other highlights are the label of Francis Ford Coppola who makes Inglenook or Miraval, where Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie produce that famous rosé de Provence on the former couple’s property.

Gary Barlow wines.

the famous golfer Ernie Els launched wines from Stellenbosch, Portuguese reds from cliff richard and Tuscan wines from the fashion designer Robert Cavalli.

Last year, George Clooney acquired the Domaine du Canadel property, which is 170 hectares in the Provence region. And the vineyards are very close to the estate of the Hollywood director and creator of starwarsGeorge Lucas.

Clooney and his foray into the world of wine.

In the same area, in the south of France, are the vineyards of the rocker Jon Bon Joviwho partnered with Gérard Bertrand in 2019 to produce a rosé under the Hampton Water label.