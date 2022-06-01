Get to know the wines of George Clooney, Kylie Minogue and more famous

celebrities from the world of sport, actors, musicians and personalities of television are getting more and more into the world of came. Even with new figures that have been added in recent times, including George Clooney, Gordon Ramsey and Gary Barlow.

The leader of Take That joins what had already been started by the Australian Kylie Minogue, who launched a successful wine line in the United Kingdom in 2020 and since then it has continued to expand its portfolio.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker