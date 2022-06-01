Get ready, The Wild Update is coming to Minecraft





Since The Wild Update was announced, Minecraft’s content update hasn’t gotten us this excited, until today, when we finally know the date and time of its release.

The new content update of the Minecraft universe will be available from June 7th. So don’t waste time and pack your most precious items in the chest of your boat.

The Wild Update will add new biomes, mobs, and blocks to Minecraft! As well as a lot of content to explore. Join me as we take a look at what’s coming as we prepare for our first Expedition:

The Real World will receive two completely new biomes: the deep darkness Y the mangrove swamp. Deep darkness lies far below the surface. To get there, you will need to find the base of a cave and start digging. Keep your eyes open and your ears attentive, because one of the peculiarities of this biome is that it is truly silent, so even the slightest noise could give you away and you could end up coming face to face with the only mob that lives in the deep darkness. Before you run from there, don’t forget to use Silk Touch to extract some of the other forms of sculk blocks that are only found in this terrifying biome.

If spooky stuff isn’t your thing, why not visit a mangrove swamp? Unless you hate trees with big roots. In that case, get ready to face swamps full of them, well… it’s a mangrove swamp! As majestic as they are magnificent, they are not only beautiful, but also bring a new type of wood to build with along with the new mud block! Create this natural resource using soil and water. Speaking of water, if you’d like to do some sailing, you can do it in a boat with a chest. Fill it with whatever you need for your expedition, whether it’s adventure gear, exploration supplies, or all the cakes you can carry.

This update includes three new mobs! meet warden. If you are looking for a different challenge, find this creature in the deep darkness. Stealth will be key to getting out of there alive.

Another mob joining the team is alley. Allay won the game vote during Minecraft Live last year. This blue beauty is ready to fly through the game, help you collect items and dance to the rhythm of the blocks!

The third mob is one that we have been waiting for a long time:frog! Not only is it adorable, but it creates a beautiful frog light block if it attacks magma cubes. Truly impressive!

Do you know what the best part of the frog is? It’s actually two mobs! As you may recall, before a frog becomes a frog, it is first a tadpole, making it the only mob with a different baby version of itself.

The Wild Update will be available to download on June 7th for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition in Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android Y Windows Y Minecraft: Java Edition in Windows, macOS Y Linux.

You can’t miss The Wild Update, Minecraft’s content update, so get ready.



