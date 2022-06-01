Germán Berterame will leave San Luis free; America and Rayados raise their hands

Sources consulted by ESPN confirmed that both América and Rayados have asked about Berterame, who would also be wanted by two other Liga MX teams.

MEXICO — Although the Argentine striker German Berterame has the desire to continue his career in Europe and it is a fact that he will not continue in the Athletic Saint Louis for the next season, it is also true that America Y Monterey have raised their hands in recent days to try to sign the 23-year-old footballer.

Sources consulted by ESPN confirmed that both Eagles What scratched They have asked about Berterame, who would also be wanted by two other Liga MX teams.

Six months ago, Blue Cross was one of the most interested in signing the Argentine striker, but the price at the time was at least $6 million, the insiders said.

The sources added that the negotiation for a possible signing of “Berte” would now be with the Atletico Madridsince the Spanish club would have bought in the last hours the international pass to its subsidiary, Athletic Saint Louiswith the commitment to encourage the footballer to continue his career in the Old Continent and, at the same time, prevent him from leaving as a free player.

In fact, that’s one of the biggest obstacles to getting him back on the MX Leagueas German is looking for an opportunity in Europe, beyond the fact that several of the most powerful teams in Mexico are looking for the Córdoba-born striker, who scored 31 goals in 90 games between the League, Repechage and Liguilla in six short tournaments with San Luis, from the 2019 Apertura to Closure 2022.

In case that America could reach an agreement with the footballer and with Atlético de Madrid for the purchase of Berterame’s pass, he would also have to release one of the 10 places for NFM players (Not Trained in Mexico) to be able to register him with Liga MX.

Months ago, ESPN learned that the Atletico Madrid He was studying the possibility of buying Berterame’s pass from his subsidiary, Atlético de San Luis, to make a transaction similar to the one carried out by both clubs with the Argentine Nicolás Ibáñez.

In Clausura 2019, before Atlético de San Luis was promoted to Liga MX, the Madrid club bought Ibáñez’s pass for the amount of 1 million dollars, a figure that served as an injection of capital for the team from Potosí.

However, the top scorer in the history of Atlético de San Luis never had the opportunity to prove himself with the Athleticfor which he continued in the Potosí team on loan for two seasons.

Ibanez was sold to Pachuca in the opening 2021 and a part of that money was used for Atlético de San Luis to pay a percentage of the relegation fine for 80 million pesos, at the end of the 2021 Guardians Tournament.