George Clooney and Eva Longoria will open a school in Los Angeles | The USA Newspaper

The Angels, (EFE News).- George Clooney, Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling and Don Cheadle will open a high school in Los Angeles (USA) for students interested in developing their future career in the world of cinema.

The center, which will be part of the Los Angeles public school network, will be located in the Edward R. Roybal Learning Center, northeast of the center (downtown) of the Californian city, a predominantly Latino area.

“Our goal is to better reflect the diversity of the country. That means you have to start early. It means creating high school programs that teach young people about cameras, editing, visual effects, sound and all the career opportunities this industry offers,” Clooney said in a statement.

The educational program will start in the fall of 2022 for the first two years of secondary school, with classes taught by professionals from the audiovisual industry.

In that statement, the superintendent of the Los Angeles school network, Austin Beutner, gave several examples of how secondary education influences the film industry: “Physics is necessary in the choice of a lens by a cinematographer , mathematics is part of the basis of a musical score, critical thinking skills are needed to design a stage…”.

In addition, Beutner, who is the superintendent of the second-largest public school network in the US, behind only New York, said that “screenwriters require a background in literature and a makeup artist needs to know the chemistry of the different materials that can use”.

Of the 650,000 students who attend schools managed by the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), 80% are Latino and African-American, proportions that are not reflected in higher education or in everyday life in Hollywood.

Last week, rapper Dr. Dre and businessman Jimmy Lovine announced that they will open a high school in South Los Angeles with the aim of providing a better education for low-income families.

“It will be for children who want to start their own company or work in a place like Marvel, Apple or companies like that,” Iovine told the Los Angeles Times.