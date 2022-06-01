Genshin Impact celebrates Paimon’s birthday — Kudasai

According to the history of the video game developed by hoyoverse, Genshin ImpactJune 1 is the birthday of Paimon, a non-playable character who accompanies the Traveler throughout his adventure in Teyvat as his guide. She met the Traveler when they pulled her out of a lake in which she mentions that she would have drowned from it if it wasn’t hers because the Traveler saved her from her. Currently, she represents Genshin Impact as his mascot and is used in various media as the official icon.

The official Twitter account wrote: “Thank you! This year’s Paimon’s wish is that he can always stay by your side! Hey? Why does Paimon always make the same wish? Hmm! And that’s wrong? Is Paimon not determined enough for you?», accompanied by a special illustration.

Twitter artists also shared a variety of illustrations accompanied by the commemorative hashtag #パイモン生誕祭2022. It should be remembered that the video game for smartphones is also available in the catalog of QooApp in this link.

Description of Genshin Impact

Welcome to Teyvat, a fantastical continent where countless creatures thrive in harmony. Ruled by seven Archons, this world is a place where the seven elements converge… Two twins arrive from another world. A deity appears in front of you, separates you and makes you fall into a deep sleep. When you wake up, the world is no longer the same as you used to… Thus begins your journey in Teyvat to seek answers from The Seven, the elemental gods. Explore every corner of this wondrous world, join forces with a wide cast of characters, and unravel the many hidden mysteries…

Climb mountains, cross rivers, soar high and low, and take in breathtaking scenery. Whether you discover a wandering Seelie or a mysterious device, there will always be something waiting for you. Will it be a pleasant surprise, or an unexpected accident? Master the Anemo, Electro, Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, Dendro, and Geo elements to trigger different elemental reactions. Vision wielders control the elements in their favor to gain the upper hand in battle. Will you vaporize your enemies by combining Hydro with Pyro, charge them with Electro energy, or freeze them with Cryo? Delight in majestic landscapes, lush real-time animations, and finely detailed character movements in a fully immersive visual experience. Lighting and weather change over time, bringing every detail of this world to life.

Font: Official Twitter Account

