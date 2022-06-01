Gen Hoshino concert in Fortnite (Musical Wave Series): dates, times and how to watch it

Gen Hoshino will give a concert in Fortniteas part of the series music wave. This little musical event was repeated in a loop within fortnite battle royale for a whole weekend. Just below we tell you what are the dates, ScheduleY how to watch live:

Gen Hoshino Musical Wave concert in Fortnite: dates and times

The first session of Gen Hoshino Musical Wave concert in Fortnite will take place on Saturday June 9, 2022 at 14:00 CEST. This was the equivalent time in various Spanish-speaking countries and regions:

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 9.

(peninsula and Balearic Islands): 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 9. Spain (Canary Islands): 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 9.

(Canary Islands): 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 9. Argentina , Brazil , Chili Y Uruguay : 05:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 9.

, , Y : 05:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 9. bolivia , Cuba , Dominican Republic Y Venezuela : 04:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 9.

, , Y : 04:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 9. Ecuador , Colombia , Mexico , Panama Y Peru : 03:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 9.

, , , Y : 03:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 9. Costa Rica, The Savior, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua: 02:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 9.

Official announcement of the Gen Hoshino Musical Wave concert in Fortnite

Keep in mind that this concert will be part of the Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3, which has been confirmed to start on Sunday June 5.

How to watch Gen Hoshino’s concert in Fortnite

To see Emicida’s concert inside the game, we have to enter the game mode “MUSIC WAVE SERIES: GEN HOSHINO” (or enter the island code 6831-7094-7130 starting Saturday, June 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. CEST). We don’t have to be in the game at this exact time; If we cannot arrive in time to witness the first session of the concert, your playlist will repeat the concert continuously for 72 hours the concert.

By attending any of the Gen Hoshino Musical Wave event sessions in Fortnite, and collecting the coin at the end of the level, you could get the graffiti “Music Wave Series: Gen Hoshino” and XP.

We can get XP and a Gen Hoshino graffiti for attending his concert

Musical Wave concert series in Fortnite: other guest artists

Epic Games reminds us that Emicida is just one more in the list of several invited artists for the concert series of Music Wave in Fortnite. After her event, from June 9 to 11, 2022, and dates yet to be confirmed, other artists such as the Franco-Malian singer will also give their own concerts Aya Nakamura.

The Musical Wave concerts are part of a series of Fortnite musical and festive collaborations. In our complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we cover more technical aspects of the game, such as which weapon is better, or how to complete all the missions.

Source: Epic Games, Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration