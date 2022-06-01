Games leaving Xbox Game Pass on June 15 revealed

This very morning we told you that there were 7 games that were definitively leaving Xbox Game Pass today, May 31, among them, the magnificent Resident Evil 7, but also hours later, we informed you of the new games that would arrive at the service in this first fortnight of June, which are not bad at all, with very recent titles like Chorus or the long-awaited Assassin’s Creed Origins, which will soon include the 60 fps update for Xbox Series.

And what remains for us again is to inform you of the titles that will leave the list on June 15. As usual and we say around here, the chickens that come in are the ones that come out. Although this time you have 15 days to finish them if you haven’t done so yet or if you want to keep them, buy them with the 20% discount that you will have as Xbox Game Pass partners. Of course, we warn you, there may be some that you do not like their output.

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass on June 15