Friends: the story behind Winona Ryder’s cameo and the remembered kiss with Jennifer Aniston

A few months ago, the cast of “friends” met 17 years after the end of the successful sitcom and the special they made for HBO Max was a real success and revitalized the popularity of the show.

Throughout the 10 seasons that the successful sitcom was on the air, fans were able to enjoy the presence of several guest stars who went through the show. Talented actors like Robin Williams, Billy Cristal, Brad Pitt, Tom Seleck, Bruce Willis, and George Clooney all came through the show. Actresses such as Julia Roberts, Ellen Pompeo, Reese Witherspoon and Christina Applegate also participated.

On this occasion we will review a not-so-remembered cameo: the appearance of Winona Ryder in season 7 of the series playing a classmate of Rachel’s university.

Winona Ryder’s cameo aired in 2001.

Winona She made her appearance in the chapter called “The One with Rachel’s Big Kiss” playing Melissa Warburton, with whom Rachel had shared sorority in college and whom she had kissed while drunk.

In the chapter, Rachel spends her time trying to prove to Phoebe that she kissed Melissa in college until finally the character played by Winona She admits it after Rachel kisses her again.

After the kiss Melissa confesses the love she feels for Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and that he was hiding his feelings for many years. The episode in question received some criticism at the time from the LGBTQ+ community because they used the appearance of a gay character to raise the rating of the series.

The real story behind the cameo of Winona indicates that the actress was not having her best moment in 2001 -when the episode aired- and needed to regain popularity. After some failures in her career, Winona took a break from acting between 2001 and 2005, appearing only in the aforementioned episode of Friends, in the movie “Zoolander” and as a host on Saturday Night Live.

Although Winona’s cameo in “friends“It was memorable, the actress undoubtedly deserved a better role during her time in the sitcom. The chapter in question was one of the least seen of season 7 of the sitcom, although later it would recover the audience.

