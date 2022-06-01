Four unmissable films that will disappear from the Netflix catalog in June

Netflix renews its catalog every month and just as there are many productions that are incorporated and will be available from June, others leave the service streaming and will no longer be viewable by subscribers. For that reason, this Tuesday will be the lastlast chance to enjoy four movies that as of Wednesday will no longer be available.

The four productions were selected to be removed from the catalog in the monthly renewal and, therefore, from June 1 they will no longer be included. For this reason, they are in their last hours to be reproduced and, like Cinderella, at midnight they will disappear.

According to the specialized site Espinofsinister It will be one of the films that will be withdrawn in June. Released in 2012, it tells the story of Ellison Oswald, a crime writer He is at a very bad point in his career. To discover a film showing the deaths of members of a familymoves to the place next to yours and devotes everything to solving the mystery.

With very strong scenes, the production undoubtedly drew attention and scared many users. The film stars Ethan Hawke and has the address Scott Derrickson.

The Italian Job trailer

Known in Argentina as The master scam In the Latin American version of Netflix, the 2003 film is recognized within the genre of productions that show great hits or scams. On this occasion, Charlie Croker and his gang take control of a gold truck and they generate a huge traffic congestion in Los Angeles to be able to escape.

added to the address of F. Gary Graythe cast has big names like Mark Wahlberg, Edward Norton, Charlize Theron, Seth Green and Jason Stathamamong several others.

The film starring Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill is from sports genre and the plot revolves around Billy Beane, an obsessive baseball coach that through unconventional methods and the recruitment of players considered to be of low quality will seek to prevail against other teams with many more resources. Peter Brandan Ivy League graduate, joins forces with Beane and embarks with him in this challenge. The film originally hit theaters in December 2011 and he directed Bennett Miller.

The Remains of the Day trailer

The classic melodrama premiered in Argentina in 1994 and, beyond its history, has very high-level performances by the cast. Under the direction of james ivorythe plot focuses on a butler and his memories of his years working on the estate of an English noblemanwhile traveling to visit someone well known.

The protagonist is Anthony Hopkinsand many experts consider this to be one of the best performances of his career, the cast boasts names like Emma Thompson, James Fox, Christopher Reeve, Peter Vaughan, Hugh Grant, and Michael Lonsdaleamong others.