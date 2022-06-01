Fortnite | Season 2 Final Event; dates, times, how to participate, rewards and everything you need to know

Do you want to know how to deal with the final event of Fortnite season 2? Today, at MARCA Gaming, we bring you a brief summary of the most important points of the end of the season, as well as when we should be able to enjoy the next one. Without further ado, here we go.

When does Fortnite start: Season 3, Chapter 3

One of the questions that players are asking the most is, indeed, when Season 3, Chapter 3, of Epic Games’ popular battle-royale begins. All things considered, the final event of Fortnite Season 2, Chapter 3 brings with it a new beginning.

Well, at the moment there is no certain date. Even with those should start around June 4 (late night) or 5, 2022since it will be on that date when the Impact event, also called Collision, takes place.

When is Impact (or Collision), the final event of Fortnite, Season 2

As reported by Epic Games, the final Impact event will take place on June 4 at 22:00 CEST. That is, at ten o’clock next Saturday night. This is peninsular time. If you read us from the Canary Islands, it will be at 9:00 p.m. For its part, on the West Coast of the United States it will be around 1:00 p.m., while on the East it will be at 4:00 p.m.

Now, before moving on to the next point, a piece of advice: come in half an hour, even an hour, earlier. why? Because it’s easy for everyone to enter at the same time. We seriously doubt the servers will crash, but better safe than sorry.

How can we participate?

It’s very simple: you just have to be connected half an hour before the event starts. This will be through groups of four, so the ideal is that you form your own group. And really, little else. By being connected, you can register for the event. That is why we recommend that you arrive early, otherwise the bull can catch you.

Rewards and what to do before the event

There will be certain gifts and, I quote Epic Games. “All players who log in after June 4 at 16:00 CEST will receive an exclusive loading screen and lobby theme to warm up before the end of season event. Plus, if you stop by the In the item shop in the days leading up to IMPACT, you can check out the Mecha Weapons Team outfits, and stay tuned for the June Club Pack content reveal for you to join the squad! with style!”, they have pointed out on their website.

Secondly, have indicated that, to unlock all available rewardsplayers will have to complete all special Marauder missions, collect any pending omnichips (this is to get the Omnisword pickaxe variations), and exchange all remaining battle stars for rewards.

Once again, and quoting Epic Games, “all unused battle stars will automatically be exchanged for the first available rewards“. For their part, the omnichips that we do not use will be lost forever at the end of the season. Besides, and to say goodbye, we remind you that the Corner of Opportunities is available from May 31st until the end of the week.