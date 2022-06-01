Fortnite Crew: June package would confirm a great Battle Royale leak

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

Epic Games has just revealed the amazing content it will offer in June as part of the Fortnite Crew. The community is delighted with the skin that will be offered very soon, but not only because it looks great, but also because it would confirm a major Battle Royale leak that happened a few days ago.

In case you don’t remember, an image appeared with the supposed content of the new Battle Pass that will be offered in Season 3 of Chapter 3. The screenshot showed the Fortnite Crew skin for June, which coincides with the one that Epic Games presented recently.

What content will Fortnite Crew offer in June?

The bundle that will be offered on the service this month features the Mecha Strike Commander, who will be familiar to the entire Battle Royale community. This powerless character will come to the game with a spectacular skin, his Mecha Light Condenser backpack and the Mecha role reborn.

Players will also receive the regular 1,000 V-Bucks provided by the service, as well as access to the current season’s Battle Pass. The good news is that the subscription will also allow you to take advantage of the Chapter 3 Season 3 pass.

The pack is available now for subscribers and will give them everything they need to get ready for IMPACT, the final event of the current season taking place on June 4th, starting at 3:00 PM ET. Mexico City.

You’ve seen it fall and rise from the ashes. Now you can wield the heart of the Mecha Strike Commander in the June Crew Pack– available now! pic.twitter.com/hIANWKayHW — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 1, 2022

Did June’s Fortnite Crew confirm a Battle Royale leak?

The Mecha Strike Commander skin was featured in a recent leak about the new season’s Battle Pass, so all indications are that the information is correct. This would imply that Chapter 3 Season 3 would bring important characters with it.

For now we know that Darth Vader and Indiana Jones could reach the Battle Royale in a matter of days, as they appear alongside the mecha Strike Commander in the leaked image. Initially the community doubted the insiders just because of the content of Fortnite Crew, but apparently they were right.

RUMOR: FIRST LOOK AT THE CHAPTER 3 – SEASON 3 BATTLE PASS!! This was posted on 4chan last night, the chance of it being fake is EXTREMELY low. pic.twitter.com/CcTMkuELpM — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 25, 2022

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.

