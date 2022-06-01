Five Clint Eastwood movies to celebrate his birthday

MEXICO CITY, May 31 (EL UNIVERSAL).- If we talk about the film industry, the first thing that comes to mind is Hollywood, characterized by having the big production houses, filming endless stories and also generating around it movie stars who have left a mark both on the seventh art and on the public, due to their performance and personality. Within these great actors, we can recognize Clint Eastwood who turns 92 on May 31. Although according to the statements of his children, he does not like to celebrate his birthdays, we present some details of his life and five movie options to celebrate his day.

The intimate and professional life of Clint Eastwood

Clinton Eastwood’s personal life has always been in the eye of gossip, due to the eight children of six different women, and the two marriages he has had. With more than 60 years in the world of entertainment, the actor was born in 1930 in the city of San Francisco, California, United States. Before starting his film career, he worked in various jobs such as lumberjack, gas station attendant, bricklayer, firefighter and military swimming teacher.

After making some minor appearances as an actor, in 1959 Eastwood achieved popularity by starring in the television series “Rawhide”, where he played Rowdy Yates, a cowboy from the West. This character managed to attract the attention of Italian director Sergio Leone, with whom he starred in three titles of the western genre: “For A Fistful of Dollars” (1964), “Death Had a Price” (1965) and “The Good, the Ugly”. and the bad guy” (1966), this last film was considered by Time magazine among the 100 best movies of all time.

In 1968 he founded his own production company called Malpaso Productions, since then through his company he has made all his films. For 1971 he collaborates with the American director Don Siegel in the film “Dirty Harry”, where he plays Harry Callahan, a detective who uses very violent methods to act, this was one of the most successful and recognized characters of Eastwood. This film is the first of a successful saga of five films starring this anti-hero policeman.

In addition to playing different characters on the big screen, from 1986 to 1988 Clint was mayor of the Californian town of Carmel by the Sea, winning the election with 72% of the vote. In 1992 he would film the western “Unforgiven”, it was nominated for nine Oscars, it won four, including Best Picture and Best Director.

For 1995, he stars with Meryl Streep in the melodrama “The Bridges of Madison”, where Eastwood leaves his role as a cold guy to show the story of a tender autumnal love. The film had a budget of 24 million dollars and collected 182 at the worldwide box office.

In the new century Eastwood continues to reap awards. In 2004 he made “Million Dollar Baby”, co-starring actors Morgan Freeman and Hilary Swank, the film was awarded at the Oscars with four statuettes for best film, direction, actress and supporting actor. For 2008 he films “Gran Torino”, which became Clint’s highest grossing film as a director, which was shot in just 33 days.

With a tough and lonely image, Eastwood has reached different positions within the film industry, which have given him several Oscars, Golden Globes and Bafta awards. Today he remains current with his most recent work “Cry Macho”, which premiered in September 2021. It is the story of a retired rodeo rider who accepts a job, bringing back a 13-year-old boy who is in Mexico. Discover a little more about the career of this living legend of cinema with these recommendations that you can see via streaming:

The five best Clint Eastwood movies and where to watch them

1. “Eastwood” (2021) Documentary to learn about the filmography of Eastwood, who throughout his life has reaped various triumphs, and directed more than 44 films, and has won five Academy Awards Directors: Miguel Somoza Where see it: Canela.TV for free

2. “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” (1966) Director: Sergio Leone. Cast: Clint Eastwood, Eli Wallach, Lee VanCleef Synopsis: Clint Eastwood is The Man With No Name, this time teaming up with two gunslingers (Eli Wallach and Lee Van Cleef) out to get their hands on loot without even letting a civil war turn into an obstacle for them. Where to watch it: Prime video through rental.

3. “Dirty Harry” (1971) Director: Don Siegel Cast: Clint Eastwood, Andrew Robinson, Harry Guardino Synopsis: Harry Callahan, a tough detective from San Francisco, known as Dirty Harry for taking on less desirable jobs. A sniper has killed two people, Harry must stop him no matter what it takes. Where to watch it: Apple TV for rent.

4. “The Bridges of Madison County” (1995) Director: Clint Eastwood Cast: Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep Synopsis: The quiet and lonely life of Francesca Johnson, a housewife who lives on a farm with her family, is altered with the arrival of Robert Kincaid, a photographer for National Geographic. Francesca will have to choose between her routine and her new desire for Robert. Where to watch it: HBO Max.

5. “Gran Torino” (2008) Director: Clint Eastwood Cast: Clint Eastwood, Christopher Carley, Bee Vang Synopsis: A recently widowed Korean War veteran, Walt Kowalski, confronts his racism and his past when the son of a neighbor Immigrants try to steal his prized 1972 Gran Torino car. Where to watch: Netflix.