Filming for Furiosa has already begun

Filming has finally started furiousthe prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road which will be led by George Miller.

The actor Chris Hemsworthwho will be part of the cast, revealed through his social network accounts that work has already begun to start “a new journey” of the popular saga.

The filming began in the town of Broken Hill, located in the New South Wales of Australia, and the clapperboard presented by Hemsworth realizes that Simon Duggan (Hacksaw Ridge, I Robot) will be the new director of photography, taking over from the work done by John Seale on the previous film.

The film will star Anya Taylor-Joy, who will be tasked with playing a young Furiosa after what Charlize Theron did in Fury Road. Tom Burke will also participate in the film (Mank) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, Aquaman).

For now, specific details of the story are unknown, but some reports indicate that the film will unfold over 15 years, presenting the origins of the character who ends up being an Imperator of the hosts of the villain Immortan Joe.

furious It does not have a release date, but it is expected to hit theaters during the year 2024.