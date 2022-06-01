“Fight Who You Want” – One Direction star Liam Payne calls singer Justin Bieber and YouTuber KSI for a meeting

LIMA PAYNE blatantly called other celebrities KSI and Justin Bieber for a boxing match.

The One Directioner has been a fan of sweet science for several years and has recently been at the forefront of Josh Taylor’s controversial defense of his super light titles against Jack Catterall.

And having had one of the best spots for a world title fight, the 28-year-old wants to enter the square circle.

During an appearance on the Impaulsive podcast, Payne said, “If there’s a chance for me to jump into the ring and feel like a gladiator in the 21st century, there is.

“I love boxing as a sport and I think it’s great. I’d just love to enjoy the challenge and the road to get there would be fantastic.

Payne is open to fighting anyone willing to go down on him, but he likes the idea of ​​taking on KSI or Bieber.

He added: “Yes, I would fight against KSI, he should go down a few weight ranges. But yes, I would fight it. I like it too much though.

“I’ll fight whoever you want. But I don’t think Justin Bieber would.

“For the same reason I wouldn’t fight Trippie Redd, I don’t think she’s on my level. But if he wanted to do it, I would “.

Pop superstar Bieber has honed his skills in preparation for his part in an upcoming film about former fighter-turned-promoter Dmitriy Salita.

And according to screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard, the Canadian has decent hands.

He told the Las Vegas Insider: “From what I’ve seen of Justin Bieber, he has the talent and skill in boxing to move from an entertainment background to boxing – he has the ability to become the next Jake Paul.

“I’ve seen Justin work out and he has skills. I’m not telling you he’s ready to be the middleweight world champion, but he’s not bad.

“The hard thing in a boxing movie is moving like a boxer. Apparently Justin Bieber was taking lessons, he was really quite believable.

“There’s a little clip of him on YouTube or something. He is very credible as a boxer ”.

YouTube sensation KSI, meanwhile, is gearing up to return to the ring after nearly three years of inactivity.

The Briton will return to the field on 27 August although no opponent has yet been defined for his return.

