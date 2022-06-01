Festivals: Review of “Top Gun: Maverick”, by Joseph Kosinski, with Tom Cruise (Official Selection – Out of Competition) – #Cannes2022

Tom Cruise was the big star of the second day of the festival (and will probably end up being the star of the entire 75th edition) by giving a generous public interview, walking the red carpet, receiving a special Palme d’Or and presenting a tank fact and right that was also far superior to the original 1986 film.

Top Gun: Maverick (United States/2022). Direction: Joseph Kosinski. Cast: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer. Screenplay: Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie. Photography: Claudio Miranda. Editing: Eddie Hamilton. Music: Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer and Hans Zimmer. Distributor: UIP (Paramount). Duration: 130 minutesYou were probably very young (or even some weren’t even born) when it was released. Top Gun: Challenge to Glory. Tony Scott’s film was met with lukewarm reviews at the time, but the adventures of the young Maverick pilot became a huge critical success and in time a stalwart popular icon.

More than 35 years have passed and Cruise -turned into one of the last figures to lead stardom in a classic way, with panache, dignity, without whims or snubs of divisiveness- returns to the character of Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell with Joseph Kosinski (with who already worked in Oblivion: The time of oblivion) at the address.

Tom Cruise will now be a mature heartthrob, with more wrinkles and more muscles, but this old-fashioned sequel that inevitably invites nostalgia and melancholy looks much more effective and harmonious than the movie from 36 years ago.

The -remarkable- first sequence finds Captain Maverick (after so many years still unpromoted) repeatedly disobeying orders from Beau ‘Cyclone’ Simpson (Jon Hamm) and Rear Admiral Cain (Ed Harris) to -among other things- get the prototype of an airplane to break all speed records. The truth is that the rebellious but still valid Maverick is sent from the Mojava desert to a training and instruction camp in San Diego.

And so, after mounting his Kawasaki, he will go to his new destination, where he will not only have to form a team for a mission that is nothing short of suicidal, but also deal with the new generations, settle some pending accounts with the young Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw (Miles Teller) and meet Jennifer Connelly’s Penny Benjamin, owner of the local bar. All served, then, for generational clashes and romantic subplots that Kosinski skillfully films and Cruise resolves with the usual simplicity and reliability.

What in Top Gun: Maverick is there a lot of formula(s)? Yes, it is an eighties-style cinema with a look and display typical of these times. It is a show without great audacity conceived with sensitivity and nobility (the appearances of the degraded Val Kilmer are beautiful) by people who know and love what they do. It is not little in these times when most of the tanks they are submerged in intricate and absurd metaverses. Keep it basic.

