Female entrepreneurship, the story of Sandra and Shakira: from employees to entrepreneurs thanks to nail reconstruction





A new art is affirmed, that of nail reconstruction. Demand is growing and supply is adjusting Following accurate training and managerial paths, the stories show that income can become very profitable

Naples, May 31 – Sandra he was an employee and earned just over a thousand euros a month. Then she decided that his life had to change and now, after a training course, she has opened a beauty salon, quadrupling his income. Shakira was also a saleswoman: today, she teaches other peers a real art, that of nail reconstruction.

In post-Covid Italy there are professions that have not suffered the crisis and that today, with the pandemic showing signs of abating, are blossoming and becoming a landing point for many people, girls in particular.

The sector is called “Nail”. Nail technicianinstead, it is the term for this new profession: “Get your nails done – explains Roberta Giannetti, one of the main trainers in Italy – it has become more and more a requirement. As a need, it is to respond to a market demand which, over the years, has been gradually increasing. But it doesn’t have to be an impromptu profession because you need to prepare and do it in the best possible way ».

A need that, in Italy, is taking different professional forms. Given the great demand, the professional figures required are many. Those who work in the nail sector, in fact, can become salon owner, nail reconstruction teacher or consultant for companies that resell products: «To successfully complete these tasks it is not enough to know how to reconstruct the nails in the best possible way – says Slobo Stevanovic, the business consultant who together with Giannetti founded the MasterNail academy – it is also necessary to have management notions to create economically sustainable performing companies “.

In short, the market asks in the beauty sector more and more professional figures who, once trained, can have different employment opportunities: “We have had over 3,000 students – Giannetti remembers – and their lives, in many cases, have changed. Many of them came to us to solve the job problem, others to change business and make it more satisfying from a remunerative point of view, still others with the dream of starting their own business. All were and are united by a dream: to make an important change in one’s daily life. And many stories show that this is absolutely possible ».

“Sandra – says Stevanovic – is one of the most striking examples. She was employed in this sector for over fourteen years, then she decided to train in our academy and her life changed radically. “

Sandra Delfino, once formed, opened “La Spa delle Nnail”, the first Spa in Italy dedicated to the well-being of nails, hands and feet. The Spa came to life in September last year and, under the guidance of Roberta and Slobo, has already taken off: «I have my salary from the first month of work – says the Dolphin – and, to date (not even a year after opening), I have hired two operators and a coordinator who actively collaborate on company projects and the turnover increases month after month. The company profit and my salary now exceed four thousand euros a month, but this is only the beginning ».

Shakira Bufalinoinstead, today she is a teacher and offers her knowledge to dozens and dozens of girls in the field of nail technology: «I live a dream – supports Bufalino – I worked as a saleswoman and, having two children, it was all very complex to manage. This is why I looked for a change and I decided to attend the nail reconstruction course. It wasn’t easy, I still remember the days and nights spent between breastfeeding, changing diapers and studying. But it was worth it: now my job is to reach out to aspiring nail technicians who want to be guided by a figure who has not given up and who now earns more and has more time for herself and her children “.

I’m four rules to follow for this profession to be truly successful: «You need to have technical skills – Giannetti and Stevanovic say – but alone they are not enough. You need to know the entrepreneurial mechanisms, how to manage the company and, above all, how to do it from an economic point of view. Finally, to obtain excellent results, it is necessary to know the sales techniques suitable for this specific market and how to promote oneself appropriately. Four rules that can really give you a lot of satisfaction “,

