Faux bob, perfect in hot weather without cutting your hair

It’s been several seasons now that the helmet dominates the hair trends. Very present on the most glamorous catwalks and red carpets in the world, such as that of the Cannes Film Festival, it is certainly among the cuts most sported by stars and desired by women. In summer it becomes cool in every sense because, by letting the neck free, it represents an ideal hair look to stay cool. In short, we all want it! But some, while craving it, are not willing to cut the long hair.

How to make the faux bob

And here is the beauty solution that satisfies the addicted Rapunzel: the faux bobliterally the fake bob that many Hollywood celebs have also experienced at events, from Jennifer Lopez to Zendaya, from Nicole Kidman to Elle Fanning and Amal Clooney and even Kate Middleton. Making a fake bob is much easier than you can imagine, especially if you entrust us step by step to a professional.

Elle Fanning at the Berlin Film Festival in 2020 Kurt Krieger – Corbis

The latest star to have sported it? Victoria Silvstedt on the red carpet of the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival, a few days ago: her fluffy is in a messy version.

Victoria Silvstedt at the Cannes Film Festival. Getty photo Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

«When the bob intrigues us but not enough to decide on a cut, you can still create a“ bob ”look with a few small tricks, which is the same on all types of hair: curly, wavy or very straight. First of all, starting from the texture of the hair we want – silky shine for straight hair or the wavy hair we prefer – we separate the hair with a line, to be placed where you prefer or are used to wearing it. At this point, we put the hair behind the shoulders and collect it with a tail, tying it at the nape of the neck with a quality elastic, preferably made of fabric. We then slide it down four / five centimeters to create a soft effect on the hair.

At this point, holding the elastic with the hand, with the left hand we pull the hair very slightly above the elastic, directing it towards the curve between the ear and the shoulder, forward. We repeat the same movement on the other side, in order to create volume around the face that simulates the bob effect. Now, let’s roll up the tail, making it as small as possible and stopping it with bobby pins in the lower / middle nape. The game is done », explains Enzo Angileri, Italian hairstylist behind the iconic hairstyles of the overseas divas.

The faux bob with very long hair

But what if the hair is very long? «You can create, with a few tricks, a look that is a little bit bob, a little bit no, which I call Wet Bob. The effect that is obtained is what I achieved by combing Adriana Lima during a shooting with Vincent Peters a few months ago. I started by spraying my hair with water, making it only slightly damp. I then combed my hair all the way back and added a generous amount of lather which I carefully distributed evenly throughout my hair. At this point, starting from the top of the head, I started to work small locks, stylizing them with my fingers to create a natural wave of the hair, locking the hair with clips and then turning the length around a finger, as if it were a curler which, once closed, must be blocked with hairpins. We proceed like this, until all the hair has been collected ».

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The faux bob, how to personalize it and the products to use

Last but not least, the faux bob can be customized according to the shape of the face and your style: «I recommend playing a little with the shape, pulling, widening or tightening some points. The look will thus have a short, beautiful, chic, very sophisticated and even so sexy effect ». But what products are needed? Certainly, in addition to hairpins and rubber bands, a mousse for fake wavy bobs or salt effect spray to make the hair more “crunchy”. If, on the other hand, the base is smooth, essential oils are excellent, which nourish deeply and give an effect glossy And glassy.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

In the gallery, never again without to create a masterful faux bob and the inspirations from celebs who have succumbed to the charm of this hairstyle with a guaranteed shock effect.

Other Vanity Fair stories that may interest you

Haircuts: all the trends to try in spring

Airspacethe haircut that will hit the spot this summer

Hime haircutthe new cut that haunts Tik Tok