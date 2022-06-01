Fan creates amazing stop motion animation inside Minecraft

Minecraft is, without a doubt, one of the biggest success stories in the world of video games, going from being an indie title to one of the biggest IPs in the industry. Its rise to fame over the past decade cannot be overstated, and with Mojang’s recent release of The Wild update, it will almost certainly remain one of the most popular games around.

Much of this popularity is due to a dedicated community that not only uses what the developer has given them to create interesting builds, but even animations as well.

Many may not think of Minecraft as a place where you can do animation, but that’s exactly what CatchImpossible6123 has done. using stop-motionan animated sequence has been created showing lightning striking the ground, followed by a giant rising from the Earth itself.

The giant then hits the ground, causing a powerful explosion that ends with the titan falling apart. The result is an amazing short that obviously puts the user’s building skills to work.

As some have said in the comments, it must have taken the player a long time to assemble the animation, as he had to build and rebuild each frame before taking each snapshot. There are numerous examples of hobbyists using Minecraft to create stop motion animations, but this one in particular shows enormous dedication on the part of its creator.

It should be noted that some comments mention that it may not have been made by the user who uploaded the video, but whoever created it, it is certainly an amazing piece.