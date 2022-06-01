Fabio Capello reveals Lionel Messi’s brash transfer attempt for Juventus and Barcelona’s stern response

CHEEKY Fabio Capello maliciously tried to sign Lionel Messi as a teenager but was severely cautioned by Barcelona.

The retired Italian football boss first bumped into the Argentine maestro when he was an 18-year-old fresh with the Catalan giants.

While at the helm of Juventus, Capello faced Barcelona at Camp Nou in the annual Joan Gamper Cup, a pre-season tournament involving foreign teams.

It was August 2005 and in the end Juventus won on penalties in front of more than 91,000 fans.

After a sensational individual performance, a young Messi caught the attention of seasoned manager Capello, who immediately jumped to the forefront to speak to the Barcelona hierarchy about a potential loan deal.

According to former president Joan Laporta, after that game, word about this young talisman spread quickly and the following year Inter tested Barcelona’s determination with an offer of 250 million euros, which was categorically refused.

Capello, 75, told SunSport: “It was the first tournament before the championship started.

He played this match and after half an hour I went to Barcelona manager Frank Rijkaard.

“I said, ‘Frank, is it possible to give me this player?’

“Rijkaard replied: ‘No, no, no. He is with us. ‘

“He was incredible, he was 18 and doing things like now.

In my mind there is Pele, Diego Maradona and then Messi. Because these are three genes.

“There are other players, who are super players, of extra class, but the genius is different. They did something you didn’t think.

“The next one I would say is Ronaldo, the Brazilian one, the Phenomenon”.

Fans will have the wonderful opportunity tonight to see PSG maestro Messi, 34, in action for Argentina against Italy at Wembley.

The Grand Final sees the winners of the Copa America 2021 against the European champions on neutral ground.

Italy may have won the title at the same stadium last July – sadly they beat England on penalties – but Azzurri boss Roberto Mancini and his troops are still suffering from losing the Qatar World Cup finals.

They also lost Russia in 2018 and are in need of a major reconstruction.

Capello believes Mancini, the former Manchester City manager, is the man to lead his nation and should have time.

Capello said: “Losing the World Cup is more than disappointing. Impossible to think that Italy will not play a World Cup for the second time.

This first match against Argentina will be important and Mancini will decide to include new players. This is important for the future.

“Sometimes you think a player is good but then the national team jersey is heavy.

“It is really important to reform the spirit of the group.

“We won the title but we didn’t play in the same spirit for the World Cup qualification.

“It is possible that sometimes when you win something you are happy, too happy, you think ‘we are the champions’ but you lose humility.

“And when that happens, you make mistakes, you fall”.

