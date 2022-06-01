everything that comes to streaming

Borgen: Kingdom, Power and Glory (Season 4)

A game of thrones, but without dragons. A prime minister who bikes to work and washes her own dishes every night. For Argentines, “Borgen” (colloquial name by which Christiansborg Palace, seat of the three powers of state and office of the Danish Prime Minister, is known), It was like having a rare jewel at hand. Jewel for the performances and the captivating story of political intrigue; surprised by the surprise of seeing politicians maintaining an ordinary life.

However, this series from Denmark, which follows the rise and fall of Birgitte Nyborg, returns to Netflix tomorrow with a new season, the fourth, filmed nine years after the other three seasons we met. Birgitte (Sidse Babett Knudsen) is again the protagonist of the plot that the producers say works independently.





The central theme of “Borgen: Kingdom, Power and Glory” is oil. A company discovers oil in Greenland and an international conflict breaks out for control of the Arctic. Biirgitte Nyborg (who is now Minister of Foreign Affairs) will have to accept that Greenland is facing them no longer as the “little brother” that it was considered, but as a power with great power that can play the power game as equals.

Another of the characters that returns is that of Katrine Fønsmark, who after leaving her position as Birgitte’s press officer, She returns to journalism and works as head of the news department of a national TV channel.

Adam Price, creator, screenwriter and executive producer of Borgen, was in charge of generating a whole context around the figure of Birgitte, and carefully developing topics that are relevant in the Danish agenda such as the role of the media in politics, climate change and the struggle of the superpowers for control of the Arctic. 8 chapters. Available from June 2, on Netflix.

Peaky Blinders (6th season)

One of the great series of recent times will have its closure: With the sixth season, “Peaky Blinders”, which arrives on Netflix on June 10, the story of Tommy Shelby’s gang ends.

The Birmingham Mobsters series (which also comes with the promise of a film to be filmed next year, although still without many details regarding its plot or its cast), It starts with a chapter entitled Black Day, dedicated to the memory of actress Helen McCrory (Aunt Polly). In the UK, where it was broadcast in February, it set a new record as it was the most watched of the entire series. It reached 3.8 million viewers.

The sixth and final part of the fiction follows Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) in 1933, when he begins to venture into the opium trade and is the focus of hatred of his cousin Michael (Finn Cole). She now takes on the role of Gina Gray (Anya Tarlor-Joy)-who together with her husband, Michael Gray (Finn Cole) -Polly’s son- will face Shelby’s leadership.





The fiction created by Steven Knight comes to an end in the historical context of the rise of Nazism, the threat of fascism gaining strength in the British Parliament and the Second World War in the making. The final chapter of the fifth season showed an overwhelmed Tommy Shelby and about to end his life. It is worth remembering that Tommy has long been dealing with post-traumatic stress from the war and the pain of losing his wife. He in turn, he is seen spearheading a new post as an MP in the House of Commons in London. There he establishes a dangerous relationship with the fascist Oswald Mosley, key in the new season.

Unlike what had been happening, The streaming platform will upload all the episodes on the same premiere day.

A perfect mother (series)

French miniseries available on Netflix starting June 3.

The start promises adrenaline: a daughter calls her mother telling her that one of her friends has died and that they blame her. The mother will start this race by trying to discover the truth while beginning to doubt her own daughter.





In 2007, then-20-year-old American student Amanda Knox was convicted of the murder of Meredith Kercher, a fellow exchange student. Both shared an apartment in Perugia (Italy). In 2015, Knox was acquitted by the Supreme Court of Cassation.

From this gruesome and still dark true story, the writer Nina Darnton published the novel The Perfect Mother, a fictional version of the ‘Knox case’ that is transformed into this French series.

Claw (Movie)

Starting June 8, Netflix will release the movie “Claw”, with Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah and Robert Duvall; plus the participation of several figures from the always spectacular NBA.





In this film, the multifaceted Sandler puts himself in the shoes of a basketball scout who travels through the cities at low hours. During a trip abroad, he discovers a player with enormous talent but a difficult past, who also does not have the approval of his team. From there, he decides to take the phenomenon with him, giving them both one last chance to prove themselves worthy of the NBA.

Juancho Hernangómez will participate from the North American league, in his first experience as a protagonist. In addition, LeBron James will be one of the producers of the film.

Limitless (1st season)

From June 10 on Amazon Primeit will be the turn of “No Limits”, a Spanish series that will star Álvaro Morte (who plays The Professor in La Casa de Papel).





In August 1519, led by the Portuguese Ferdinand Magellan, 239 sailors left Seville for the Indies. Three years later, only 18 starving and sick sailors returned in the only ship that resisted the trip, led by the Spanish sailor Juan Sebastián Elcano. They had completed a circumnavigation of the world; an almost impossible mission that sought to find a new route to the “spice islands” and that ended up changing the history of humanity by proving that the Earth is round.

This series will also feature Rodrigo Santoro, and will have 6 intense episodes.

The Wrath of God (1st Season)

On Netflix, June 15 will be time for the appearance of this national serieswhich will have Juan Minujin as one of the protagonists.





“The Wrath of God” follows the story of Luciana (Macarena Achaga), who is immersed in a circle of mysterious deaths of her relatives, which becomes smaller and smaller around her. An enigmatic writer (Diego Peretti), his former boss, hovers over the scene with a veil of horror and an air of guilt. The obsessive fight to save the life of his only living relative, his younger sister Valentina. A crossroads between reason and death. A race against time to bring his truth to light, and one last blood pact to end revenge. The director will be Sebastián Schindel (“El Patrón”, “El Hijo”).

Westworld (4th season)

Towards the end of the month, on June 27, HBO Max will launch the fourth season of “Westworld”, that series that in the first two seasons aimed to be the successor to “Game of Thrones”, but that disappointed somewhat with season 3. After a two-year break, the story will continue.





What is it about? From a kind of high-tech futuristic “amusement park”, driven by Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins). Androids with the appearance of humans work there, which allow all visitors to live different types of adventures or fantasies, since the robots will not harm them. But the situation changes over the course of history and becomes increasingly darker. It has multiple award nominations and high critical acclaim.

Atlanta (3rd season)

Near the end of the month, more precisely on June 29, Star + will present the third season of “Atlanta”, the praised series starring Donald Glover. Important fact: although the third premieres on Star, the first two can be seen on Netflix.





This series shows the life of two African-American cousins ​​who immerse themselves fully in the world of rap, and the professional evolution they sustain over time. There they will debate in relation to the conception that each one has of art, success and others.

Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz and Khris Davis make up the cast of this series created and scripted by Glover himself. It has 31 episodes.



