“Everything is more terrifying now”: Sam Neill

With the theatrical release today of “Jurassic World: dominion” (2022), the original characters of the first film of 1994 are reintegrated into the cast, including “Dr. allan Grant”, played by Australian actor Sam Neil who, regarding reincarnating the paleontologist, assures in an interview that “I couldn’t be more excited to be asked to return to work with my old friends on a franchise that I’ve always loved – and been proud to be – a part of. That’s why they wrote his part to my old character, who can still more or less run if he must flee ” (laughs).

About his character, Neill shares that paleontology is not exactly of his interest, “I think archeology suits me better, history in all its variants attracts me more. My scientific spirit is not the best because mathematics does not help me and, thus, I think paleontology is not my thing, although I’m amazed at how many emails I get for playing the role of ‘allan Grant’”; however, the Australian admits that the paleontologist is a great character whom he sees as “a bit grumpy, but he’s a good guy in general; someone common with a very good hat (because he has a good hat) ”.

Reunion with old friends

In the history Neil meets again with “Dr. Ellie sattler” (Laura Dern), with whom his relationship dates back to the first film of “Jurassic Park” (1994), which is now linked to the final episode of this saga; Given this, Neill says that “many times there is a love story as a subplot in this series of films, something that is perceived more in this new film, because they are two personal —’Ellie’ and ‘Alan’— who have a lot in common. common”.

Thus, when it comes to acting alongside Laura Dern again, Sam Neill says that she and he “have always gotten along, and we like working together; so meeting her in this new feature film was very pleasant, she is not only a great friend but an imaginative, lively, responsible and adaptable actress. I have worked with her three times, and it is one of my best experiences”.

In this way, it is a privilege that the public can see the protagonists of the original film together again on screen now in “Jurassic World Dominion” (2022), as Jeff Goldblum returns as “Dr. Ian Malcolm” to complete the fun triangle of characters; Given this, Neill indicates that “’Alan Grant’ and ‘Ian Malcolm’ have a love-hate relationship that is funny; and I think that between Jeff and me there is something similar because although I appreciate him, sometimes he drives me crazy, because I am a quiet person and he never shuts up, I speak little and he saturates the air with his conversation. Now, I adore his ability to work, because when he comes in a good mood everything is better”.

Something I didn’t imagine

The franchise, with enormous success worldwide, is today surprising for the actor because “three decades ago, I never would have imagined that I would be at this point talking about a sixth film in the series. At the time I was in Hawaii, excited to be in a Spielberg movie, not knowing why. And now we’re here again.”

This global and permanent success, Sam Neill attributes it to the fact that “at that time, Steven Spielberg laid the foundations for what could be: there was always a top cast, a story for both children and adults (something not so common), excellent villains, in short, many people contribute to the quality of the film. First of all, it is a great adventure and, this last one, is perhaps the best of all”.

production and breaks

As for the story in this new adventure, with dinosaurs released all over the planet, the actor faces the challenge and regrets the situation of his character: “Poor thing, every time he is required in these situations he must solve what he is not prepared for, and now everything is more terrifying than what he had experienced. If he survives this story, he will have to enter therapy to overcome the trauma, although he must survive first.

When it comes to filming, Neill points out that it is unlike anything he has done before, “because filming started and also the pandemic, everything stopped. AAt the same time, we did not know if we would return to work, although the return involved restrictive circumstances: we lived together for almost four months, in a hotel, without contact with the outside world except for mobile phones. We support each other, so it was good that we got along (so as not to freak out), and now we have forged friendships for life, in an epic production that distinguished itself by paying for our work.”

an exceptional manager

As to the work in the direction of Colin Trevorrow, the Australian actor thinks that “he has done an extraordinary job, he had not participated before in an action film with these characteristics; Colin is an exceptional director and he has achieved something exceptional with this film and as I consider him my friend, I am proud of him.”

In these terms, interacting with dinosaurs in the film was not unknown to Neill, “We had about 120 sets and three-dimensional beings, so the combination of animatronics and computer generated effects (CGI) manages to give an impression of reality that otherwise could not. It is not a green screen and interact with the air; the dinosaurs are there.